Frankly some of the descriptions that Eddie have given are complete rubbish. it's not like most of them are clean/clear view shots.

What about a defenceless player who catches a high ball and with arms outstretched is exposed, as a former second rower I always thought my christmas's had come at once when an outside back or a half was in this position and I was hunting nearby. it's at this moment in time that you want to legitimately put your opponent out of play or diminish their effectiveness/ability for the rest of the game.

it's a contact sport, if you as an attacking player and have not given up struggling to make more metres, potentially to offload, then expect to get smacked around in areas that hurt.



Personally on occasion I would simply go dead weight and drop to the ground if i knew I wasn't going to make any more inroads because you're standing there with 2/3 players hanging off you and the reality is it's giving the defence more time to get set as well as potentially exposing yourself to a hit before the ref calls held. it also surprises tacklers because they're then having to hold you up or in most cases simply drop you in which case you can still make a quick PTB. it's not eeasy to go dead weight though, it takes practise to do it (it's also advantageous so you don't get pushed behind your goaline/into touch so easily as a lighter player.)



Maybe the refs could call held more quickly but then we'd probably see a lot more whistles for players to bring the ball back ball after a late offload, ATEOTD I just feel it's the risk you take as an attacker.