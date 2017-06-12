|
Ellam
|
Fashy is an unsung hero just does all the hard yards, Masi looks a unit, Turgut getting better every week, jury still out on Downs but not let anyone down.
|
Always the Optimist never the Pessimist. Glass Half full not half empty man me.
|
Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:54 am
|
|
A bit of fine tuning to the technical side of his game and a bit more weight on him, and Masi could be devastating breaking through the line. It already takes a few men to halt him and he doesn't seem to be taken to ground that often. Potentially brilliant.
|
|
Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:04 am
|
|
Masi needs more confidence in his strength I think as he seems a little uneasy running the ball in. He also was timing his runs better from the kick off on Friday. Against Wigan he was mistiming it and taking it standing, which was resolved, so shows he is learning
|
|
Mon Jun 12, 2017 11:25 am
|
Offy
|
its great to see all the hard work and money that has been put into the club by the owner and coaches is really starting to come off.
as mentioned, fash has been really good for us. strong, hard runner, good tackler, also seems good with his distribution from play of the ball.
turget runs some very good lines, strong, fast, gets us on the front foot and loves to get involved. he has a bit of a temper, but its nice to have a player that can get under the skin of the other team sometimes.
masi really looks the part. 18 years old, and fully grown seasoned players struggle to take him down. hits ahrd when defending too.
rawsthorne looks like he could be a top draw winger. pace to burn, strength, eye for the line and can kick at goal, which in this era, is vital.
|
|
Mon Jun 12, 2017 11:49 am
|
|
Offy wrote:
I don't think Masi is 18 years old, 21/22?
|
|
Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:34 pm
|
|
Ellam wrote:
I think Downs is a year behind these three.
Needs to add some weight and a lot more game time.
See him as a regular at Doncaster later this season and next.
|
|
Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:54 pm
|
|
Dave K. wrote:
Turned 21 last month, which is still very young for a prop in the current game. Some don't bend a defensive line until their late 20s.
|
