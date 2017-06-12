its great to see all the hard work and money that has been put into the club by the owner and coaches is really starting to come off.



as mentioned, fash has been really good for us. strong, hard runner, good tackler, also seems good with his distribution from play of the ball.



turget runs some very good lines, strong, fast, gets us on the front foot and loves to get involved. he has a bit of a temper, but its nice to have a player that can get under the skin of the other team sometimes.



masi really looks the part. 18 years old, and fully grown seasoned players struggle to take him down. hits ahrd when defending too.



rawsthorne looks like he could be a top draw winger. pace to burn, strength, eye for the line and can kick at goal, which in this era, is vital.