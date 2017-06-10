Brad Fash the pick of the bunch, Turgut is okay but needs to control his temper. If Matongo can get the ball other than standing still he'll make a few more metres each time which he did last night and I thought his best run out yet with some good tackling at times..

If the coach is wanting to bring these youngsters through more, looking to have them as 1st XVII players then replacing Ellis for next season should be looked upon as an opportunity to trust in the players we have and not necessarily signing a big name replacement (which I don't think is doable cap wise IF we are to retain Hadley/JA and actually play them).



Radford will then have a deeper strength squad with younger players getting more opportunity to get game time, something he has being very reluctant to do in his first three years unless injuries forced his hand.

The only other thing is the seeningly over reliance on Ellis as an on the field leader, giving the responsibility to others and developing those players to have mental fortitude/never give in when the chips are down is something that at times this season has being lacking. There must be players who can just if they have the confidence to tell other senior squad members what's what in times of duress and to have the fortitude themselves to go through with that when fatigued.

Sometimes younger players can be ideal for this, especially the ones that are a little 'cocky'.



Reallyhope Litten gets more of a chance but with Washbrook being preferred hope he doesn't end up down the same route as Cunningham