Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 1:56 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3738
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Brad Fash the pick of the bunch, Turgut is okay but needs to control his temper. If Matongo can get the ball other than standing still he'll make a few more metres each time which he did last night and I thought his best run out yet with some good tackling at times..
If the coach is wanting to bring these youngsters through more, looking to have them as 1st XVII players then replacing Ellis for next season should be looked upon as an opportunity to trust in the players we have and not necessarily signing a big name replacement (which I don't think is doable cap wise IF we are to retain Hadley/JA and actually play them).

Radford will then have a deeper strength squad with younger players getting more opportunity to get game time, something he has being very reluctant to do in his first three years unless injuries forced his hand.
The only other thing is the seeningly over reliance on Ellis as an on the field leader, giving the responsibility to others and developing those players to have mental fortitude/never give in when the chips are down is something that at times this season has being lacking. There must be players who can just if they have the confidence to tell other senior squad members what's what in times of duress and to have the fortitude themselves to go through with that when fatigued.
Sometimes younger players can be ideal for this, especially the ones that are a little 'cocky'.

Reallyhope Litten gets more of a chance but with Washbrook being preferred hope he doesn't end up down the same route as Cunningham

Re: Young players

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 2:00 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25797
hadley and abdul to throw into the mix too

Re: Young players

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 4:19 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24748
Location: West Yorkshire
Jake the Peg wrote:
hadley and abdul to throw into the mix too

As Connor progresses, and with Radford's preferences at 13, wonder whether we'll want Abdull back..
Image

Re: Young players

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 4:53 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25797
Mrs Barista wrote:
As Connor progresses, and with Radford's preferences at 13, wonder whether we'll want Abdull back..


I'm sure that with enough bleach and scrubbing we'll be able to wash the smell of East hull out of Abdul so no reason why he shouldn't return

Re: Young players

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 10:41 pm
Cardiff_05
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 07, 2005 6:39 pm
Posts: 4934
Location: Caerdydd
I think Abdull's next step is a loan move to a Super League side. If any of the Championship sides win promotion and need a pivot/13, we should be offering him for 12 months on a plate.

Big fan of the youth development at the club currently, we've now seen ample game time for the likes of Fash, Turgut, Matongo, Downs and Rawsthorne this season. Will stand us in good stead for the middle 8's, and beyond.

Re: Young players

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:47 am
Hessle Roader
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006 10:43 am
Posts: 3994
Location: Drypool Bridge - watching out for invaders from the East.
The progress that these lads have made is a great incentive to those currently operating in the academy. Its a sign that if you work hard and listen to the coaches there are opportunities to be had.
JOHNNY WHITELEY - A TRUE RUGBY LEAGUE LEGEND

Re: Young players

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:14 am
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24748
Location: West Yorkshire
Cardiff_05 wrote:
I think Abdull's next step is a loan move to a Super League side. If any of the Championship sides win promotion and need a pivot/13, we should be offering him for 12 months on a plate.

Big fan of the youth development at the club currently, we've now seen ample game time for the likes of Fash, Turgut, Matongo, Downs and Rawsthorne this season. Will stand us in good stead for the middle 8's, and beyond.

Could put Naughton in the Rawsthorne category too, shame he's not got much game time at all at Leigh.
Image
