Think this deserved its own thread but how good havevthe young players done this year when they have been brought in, particularly the ones who are getting a good run, they are getting better every week.



Fash seems so strong, works hard and is a great defender.



Turgut has some good skills about him, runs good libes, did an amazing job on BMM tonight.



Masi looks supper strong wins just about every collision, often teams fail to put him down.



Credit to the coaching staff for handling them well and bringing them through at the right time when they are ready and the conditioning staff for getting them fit and strong,



Going under the radar a bit as if it was Wigan young players the sky team would be going mad about them.