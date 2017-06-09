WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Young players

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:46 pm
Think this deserved its own thread but how good havevthe young players done this year when they have been brought in, particularly the ones who are getting a good run, they are getting better every week.

Fash seems so strong, works hard and is a great defender.

Turgut has some good skills about him, runs good libes, did an amazing job on BMM tonight.

Masi looks supper strong wins just about every collision, often teams fail to put him down.

Credit to the coaching staff for handling them well and bringing them through at the right time when they are ready and the conditioning staff for getting them fit and strong,

Going under the radar a bit as if it was Wigan young players the sky team would be going mad about them.

Re: Young players

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:49 pm
They all struggled with the pace, intensity and physicality of the game initially but having had a run they're all starting to look the part. Hopefully we can get some forwards back and give some of them a break for a few weeks. they're not up to playing week in, week out at this stage

Re: Young players

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:15 pm
It's really positive, we need these guys for the future
Re: Young players

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:22 pm
What's happened to Logan
Re: Young players

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:29 pm
fun time frankie wrote:
What's happened to Logan


Knee reconstruction

Re: Young players

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 11:10 pm
don't forget jez litten as well. he's done well when called upon
