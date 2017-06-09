WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Alex Foster

Alex Foster

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 5:38 pm
marathonman
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 16, 2005 6:23 am
Posts: 560
I see Cas have given him a 2 year contract, surprised we let him go TBH. Oh well we have Walters and Mullally instead I suppose :CRAZY:

Re: Alex Foster

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 5:45 pm
PrinterThe
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 329
Mullally is a prop so pointless. Could've kept him instead of Walters I suppose, may have done better may not have scored in the GF though??? Like Walters he'd have just been fringe here as he most likely will be at Cas.

Re: Alex Foster

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 5:51 pm
marathonman
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 16, 2005 6:23 am
Posts: 560
Mullally not my idea of a prop.

Re: Alex Foster

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 6:08 pm
PrinterThe
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 329
Mullally has done ok this season for a 5th choice prop - 6th if you say JJB essentially plays as a middle man now. And again completely pointless to bring into a debate about keeping a 2nd rower who didn't look anything particularly special himself. He might have signed for Cas but he's only making up the numbers behind McMeeken, Sane-Lefao, Moors, Holmes, Milner in the backrow.

Re: Alex Foster

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 6:15 pm
marathonman
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 16, 2005 6:23 am
Posts: 560
He will develop much better under Powell than under Mcdermott so a good move for him anyway .

Re: Alex Foster

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 6:24 pm
PrinterThe
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 329
marathonman wrote:
He will develop much better under Powell than under Mcdermott so a good move for him anyway .


A better move would've been lower down the league were he'd get good game time.

Re: Alex Foster

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 6:28 pm
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5934
It's certainly a claim that often gets made, this business of young players not developing under McDermott. For all that, a fair number of those we release seem to slot in ok at other clubs.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Alex Foster

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 7:10 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 961
I liked both Foster and Minns who I believe both came through the same year then were loaned out to London. Both are decent players but imo would be little more than squad filler.

People like beating Mac with a Walters shaped stick it seems but haven't noticed that even when injuries have hit again recently Walters actually hasn't been called upon, and I believe his last two appearances have only happened when people have dropped out of the 19 very late on.

