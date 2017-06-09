Mullally has done ok this season for a 5th choice prop - 6th if you say JJB essentially plays as a middle man now. And again completely pointless to bring into a debate about keeping a 2nd rower who didn't look anything particularly special himself. He might have signed for Cas but he's only making up the numbers behind McMeeken, Sane-Lefao, Moors, Holmes, Milner in the backrow.