It's certainly a claim that often gets made, this business of young players not developing under McDermott. For all that, a fair number of those we release seem to slot in ok at other clubs.

"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)