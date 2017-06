newgroundb4wakey wrote: Please enlighten me. How or why did the council come to own the ground in order for them to be able to sell it back to you.

Just asking like.

They bought it for an agreed fee so we could pay some debts with a promise to sell it back at a later date for a quid, but to cover the costs charged a massively inflated rent which meant over the course of the lease the council made a tidy profit and in no way lost out despite what Cas fans would like to think. Happy to help.