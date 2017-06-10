vastman

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm

Posts: 25880

Location: Poodle Power!



Prince Buster wrote: How big is the Cosmos ?

How did life on earth begin ?

Is there a God ?



All big questions, but the biggest one of all !!!



How did Cas manage to keep their wooden stand and we had to pull ours down ?



Actually I think the floodlights are an even bigger scandal.



We had to pull our old one down which were in every way better than the ones at Cas! Apparently they were structural unsafe and to close to the pitch!! Even though the floodlights down the east side were behind the stand for feck sake.



The club was forced to spend 200k on a white elephant. That money could have been used to refurb the east stand or relay the north terrace.



200k was a huge sum of money in 1992 - incredible that Cas kept there's, possibly the most dangerously located floodlights I've ever seen.



Serious corruption imho. Actually I think the floodlights are an even bigger scandal.We had to pull our old one down which were in every way better than the ones at Cas! Apparently they were structural unsafe and to close to the pitch!! Even though the floodlights down the east side were behind the stand for feck sake.The club was forced to spend 200k on a white elephant. That money could have been used to refurb the east stand or relay the north terrace.200k was a huge sum of money in 1992 - incredible that Cas kept there's, possibly the most dangerously located floodlights I've ever seen.Serious corruption imho. SUPPORT SWAG... FIL

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm

Posts: 1533

Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!

Not quite true, Vasty....my step-dad was Principal Electrical Engineer for WMDC at the time and he stated that the steel up-rights which the floodlights were mounted on were made of tubular steel and whoever had erected them, decades previously, hadn't capped them off, so over the years they had filled up with rainwater and had corroded from the inside out and were in imminent danger of toppling over, hence the reason they came down so quickly M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!



Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81. vastman

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm

Posts: 25880

Location: Poodle Power!

FIL wrote: Not quite true, Vasty....my step-dad was Principal Electrical Engineer for WMDC at the time and he stated that the steel up-rights which the floodlights were mounted on were made of tubular steel and whoever had erected them, decades previously, hadn't capped them off, so over the years they had filled up with rainwater and had corroded from the inside out and were in imminent danger of toppling over, hence the reason they came down so quickly



Fair enough, if you say so, but it begs the question what the hell are the Cas ones made from Titanium! Fair enough, if you say so, but it begs the question what the hell are the Cas ones made from Titanium! SUPPORT SWAG... Prince Buster

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm

Posts: 3422

Location: Orange street

FIL wrote: Not quite true, Vasty....my step-dad was Principal Electrical Engineer for WMDC at the time and he stated that the steel up-rights which the floodlights were mounted on were made of tubular steel and whoever had erected them, decades previously, hadn't capped them off, so over the years they had filled up with rainwater and had corroded from the inside out and were in imminent danger of toppling over, hence the reason they came down so quickly



Yes they came down within days of the council selling the ground back to us!!! They had been deemed safe up to that point but as soon as we got back control they became unsafe and were unable to with stand a short burst of oxy acetylene burning. Yes they came down within days of the council selling the ground back to us!!! They had been deemed safe up to that point but as soon as we got back control they became unsafe and were unable to with stand a short burst of oxy acetylene burning. newgroundb4wakey Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am

Posts: 1363

wrencat1873 wrote:

You have to kick a genuine 40/20 in Wakefield Indeed and BV has always had a great pitch which is full size.You have to kick a genuine 40/20 in Wakefield



Fair comment but think of the money we save on touch line white wash. It pays Gales wages. Fair comment but think of the money we save on touch line white wash. It pays Gales wages. Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm

Posts: 1356

newgroundb4wakey wrote: :lol: Fair comment but think of the money we save on touch line white wash. It pays Gales wages.

Maybe if you paid him a bit more he could afford a decent haircut. Maybe if you paid him a bit more he could afford a decent haircut. Willzay

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm

Posts: 6352

Sacred Cow wrote: Maybe if you paid him a bit more he could afford a decent haircut.



More like a hair transplant. More like a hair transplant. newgroundb4wakey Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am

Posts: 1363

Sacred Cow wrote: Maybe if you paid him a bit more he could afford a decent haircut.



It doesn't cost him owt as Cas have their own resident barber, but to be fair in Gales case he hasn't a lot to work with. It doesn't cost him owt as Cas have their own resident barber, but to be fair in Gales case he hasn't a lot to work with. dboy Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2005 12:38 pm

Posts: 2295

Location: Barnsley

Not a chance in hell, that Gale PAYS for that to be done to him. newgroundb4wakey Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am

Posts: 1363

[quote="dboy"]Not a chance in hell, that Gale PAYS for that to be done to him.

As I said, he doesn't. PreviousNext Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: 1873, 60sCat, Belle, coco the fullback, dboy, djcool, Jambon, KevW60349, Lawefield44, newgroundb4wakey, PopTart, Towns88, Trojan Horse, wakeytrin, westgaterunner, Wildcat_1, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 199 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 21 posts • Page 2 of 3 Return to Wakefield Trinity Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) YOUR TEAM 4,583,402 1,368 76,023 4,491 (28-03-2016) SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sun : 07:00 NRL WESTS v SYDNEY TV Sun : 14:00 CH1 WHITEHAVEN v GLOUC Sun : 15:00 CH1 COVENTY v HEMEL Sun : 15:00 CH SWINTON v BATLEY Sun : 15:00 CH BRADFORD v FEATHERSTONE Sun : 15:00 CH1 NEWCASTLE v KEIGHLEY Sun : 15:00 CH LONDON v DEWSBURY Sun : 15:00 CH1 CELTIC v WORKINGTON Sun : 15:00 CH1 DONCASTER v BARROW Sun : 15:00 CH SHEFFIELD v HALIFAX Sun : 15:00 CH OLDHAM v HULL KR Sun : 15:30 SL CASTLEFORD v WARRINGTON ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM



























