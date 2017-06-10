|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25880
Location: Poodle Power!
|
Prince Buster wrote:
How big is the Cosmos ?
How did life on earth begin ?
Is there a God ?
All big questions, but the biggest one of all !!!
How did Cas manage to keep their wooden stand and we had to pull ours down ?
Actually I think the floodlights are an even bigger scandal.
We had to pull our old one down which were in every way better than the ones at Cas! Apparently they were structural unsafe and to close to the pitch!! Even though the floodlights down the east side were behind the stand for feck sake.
The club was forced to spend 200k on a white elephant. That money could have been used to refurb the east stand or relay the north terrace.
200k was a huge sum of money in 1992 - incredible that Cas kept there's, possibly the most dangerously located floodlights I've ever seen.
Serious corruption imho.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Sat Jun 10, 2017 12:24 pm
|
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1533
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
|
Not quite true, Vasty....my step-dad was Principal Electrical Engineer for WMDC at the time and he stated that the steel up-rights which the floodlights were mounted on were made of tubular steel and whoever had erected them, decades previously, hadn't capped them off, so over the years they had filled up with rainwater and had corroded from the inside out and were in imminent danger of toppling over, hence the reason they came down so quickly
|
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!
Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
|
Sat Jun 10, 2017 1:27 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25880
Location: Poodle Power!
|
FIL wrote:
Not quite true, Vasty....my step-dad was Principal Electrical Engineer for WMDC at the time and he stated that the steel up-rights which the floodlights were mounted on were made of tubular steel and whoever had erected them, decades previously, hadn't capped them off, so over the years they had filled up with rainwater and had corroded from the inside out and were in imminent danger of toppling over, hence the reason they came down so quickly
Fair enough, if you say so, but it begs the question what the hell are the Cas ones made from Titanium!
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Sat Jun 10, 2017 3:04 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3422
Location: Orange street
|
FIL wrote:
Not quite true, Vasty....my step-dad was Principal Electrical Engineer for WMDC at the time and he stated that the steel up-rights which the floodlights were mounted on were made of tubular steel and whoever had erected them, decades previously, hadn't capped them off, so over the years they had filled up with rainwater and had corroded from the inside out and were in imminent danger of toppling over, hence the reason they came down so quickly
Yes they came down within days of the council selling the ground back to us!!! They had been deemed safe up to that point but as soon as we got back control they became unsafe and were unable to with stand a short burst of oxy acetylene burning.
|
|
Sat Jun 10, 2017 3:33 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1361
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
Indeed and BV has always had a great pitch which is full size.
You have to kick a genuine 40/20 in Wakefield
Fair comment but think of the money we save on touch line white wash. It pays Gales wages.
|
|
Sat Jun 10, 2017 3:56 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1356
|
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
:lol: Fair comment but think of the money we save on touch line white wash. It pays Gales wages.
Maybe if you paid him a bit more he could afford a decent haircut.
|
|
Sat Jun 10, 2017 4:21 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6352
|
Sacred Cow wrote:
Maybe if you paid him a bit more he could afford a decent haircut.
More like a hair transplant.
|
|
Sat Jun 10, 2017 6:06 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1361
|
Sacred Cow wrote:
Maybe if you paid him a bit more he could afford a decent haircut.
It doesn't cost him owt as Cas have their own resident barber, but to be fair in Gales case he hasn't a lot to work with.
|
|
Sat Jun 10, 2017 10:25 pm
|
dboy
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2005 12:38 pm
Posts: 2295
Location: Barnsley
|
Not a chance in hell, that Gale PAYS for that to be done to him.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, bonaire, cocker, coco the fullback, comeontrinity, dboy, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, fun time frankie, got there, huddiepuddies, jakeyg95, Jambon, KevW60349, King Street Cat, Lupsetbull, Mable_Syrup, Maverick Rhino, Mr Bliss, newgroundb4cas, newgroundb4wakey, PHe, PopTart, Prop9824, Redscat, Slugger McBatt, steadygetyerboots-on, Trinity1315, Trojan Horse, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, westgaterunner, Wildcat_1 and 270 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|