Prince Buster wrote: How big is the Cosmos ?

How did life on earth begin ?

Is there a God ?



All big questions, but the biggest one of all !!!



How did Cas manage to keep their wooden stand and we had to pull ours down ?

Actually I think the floodlights are an even bigger scandal.We had to pull our old one down which were in every way better than the ones at Cas! Apparently they were structural unsafe and to close to the pitch!! Even though the floodlights down the east side were behind the stand for feck sake.The club was forced to spend 200k on a white elephant. That money could have been used to refurb the east stand or relay the north terrace.200k was a huge sum of money in 1992 - incredible that Cas kept there's, possibly the most dangerously located floodlights I've ever seen.Serious corruption imho.