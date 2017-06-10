WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Heading for a sell out

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 10:19 am
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25880
Location: Poodle Power!
Prince Buster wrote:
How big is the Cosmos ?
How did life on earth begin ?
Is there a God ?

All big questions, but the biggest one of all !!!

How did Cas manage to keep their wooden stand and we had to pull ours down ?


Actually I think the floodlights are an even bigger scandal.

We had to pull our old one down which were in every way better than the ones at Cas! Apparently they were structural unsafe and to close to the pitch!! Even though the floodlights down the east side were behind the stand for feck sake.

The club was forced to spend 200k on a white elephant. That money could have been used to refurb the east stand or relay the north terrace.

200k was a huge sum of money in 1992 - incredible that Cas kept there's, possibly the most dangerously located floodlights I've ever seen.

Serious corruption imho.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Heading for a sell out

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 12:24 pm
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1533
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
Not quite true, Vasty....my step-dad was Principal Electrical Engineer for WMDC at the time and he stated that the steel up-rights which the floodlights were mounted on were made of tubular steel and whoever had erected them, decades previously, hadn't capped them off, so over the years they had filled up with rainwater and had corroded from the inside out and were in imminent danger of toppling over, hence the reason they came down so quickly :wink:
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.

Re: Heading for a sell out

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 1:27 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25880
Location: Poodle Power!
FIL wrote:
Not quite true, Vasty....my step-dad was Principal Electrical Engineer for WMDC at the time and he stated that the steel up-rights which the floodlights were mounted on were made of tubular steel and whoever had erected them, decades previously, hadn't capped them off, so over the years they had filled up with rainwater and had corroded from the inside out and were in imminent danger of toppling over, hence the reason they came down so quickly :wink:


Fair enough, if you say so, but it begs the question what the hell are the Cas ones made from Titanium! :shock:
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Heading for a sell out

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 3:04 pm
Prince Buster
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3421
Location: Orange street
FIL wrote:
Not quite true, Vasty....my step-dad was Principal Electrical Engineer for WMDC at the time and he stated that the steel up-rights which the floodlights were mounted on were made of tubular steel and whoever had erected them, decades previously, hadn't capped them off, so over the years they had filled up with rainwater and had corroded from the inside out and were in imminent danger of toppling over, hence the reason they came down so quickly :wink:


Yes they came down within days of the council selling the ground back to us!!! They had been deemed safe up to that point but as soon as we got back control they became unsafe and were unable to with stand a short burst of oxy acetylene burning.

Re: Heading for a sell out

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 3:33 pm
newgroundb4wakey
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1360
wrencat1873 wrote:
Indeed and BV has always had a great pitch which is full size.
You have to kick a genuine 40/20 in Wakefield :wink:


:lol: Fair comment but think of the money we save on touch line white wash. It pays Gales wages.

Re: Heading for a sell out

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 3:56 pm
Sacred Cow
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1355
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
:lol: Fair comment but think of the money we save on touch line white wash. It pays Gales wages.

Maybe if you paid him a bit more he could afford a decent haircut.

Re: Heading for a sell out

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 4:21 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6349
Sacred Cow wrote:
Maybe if you paid him a bit more he could afford a decent haircut.


More like a hair transplant.
