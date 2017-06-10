WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Heading for a sell out

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Heading for a sell out

 
Post a reply

Re: Heading for a sell out

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 10:19 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25874
Location: Poodle Power!
Prince Buster wrote:
How big is the Cosmos ?
How did life on earth begin ?
Is there a God ?

All big questions, but the biggest one of all !!!

How did Cas manage to keep their wooden stand and we had to pull ours down ?


Actually I think the floodlights are an even bigger scandal.

We had to pull our old one down which were in every way better than the ones at Cas! Apparently they were structural unsafe and to close to the pitch!! Even though the floodlights down the east side were behind the stand for feck sake.

The club was forced to spend 200k on a white elephant. That money could have been used to refurb the east stand or relay the north terrace.

200k was a huge sum of money in 1992 - incredible that Cas kept there's, possibly the most dangerously located floodlights I've ever seen.

Serious corruption imho.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ant1, Belle, Big lads mate, coco the fullback, comeontrinity, DebraTrin, eastardsley, FickleFingerOfFate, jakeyg95, KevW60349, LyndsayGill, MC_Wildcat, musson, PHe, PopTart, R.B.A, Redscat, Sandal Cat, The Avenger, Tricky2309, vastman, Wakefield No 1, wakeytrin, Wildthing and 244 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,583,0461,75876,0234,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
12
- 34NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 17:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 17:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
 > Sat : 19:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS
 < 
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
HEMEL  
  Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Mon : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM