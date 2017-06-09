WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Heading for a sell out

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Heading for a sell out

 
Post a reply

Heading for a sell out

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 3:03 pm
REDWHITEANDBLUE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003 8:31 pm
Posts: 3323
Chessie stated in his press conference that the game was heading for a sell out great news
[IMG]//i50.tinypic.com/a59ff5.gif[/IMG]

Re: Heading for a sell out

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 4:46 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8092
REDWHITEANDBLUE wrote:
Chessie stated in his press conference that the game was heading for a sell out great news


That would be excellent.
Lets hope its a decent night, a great game and a Trinity win :PRAY:

Re: Heading for a sell out

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 4:57 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25870
Location: Poodle Power!
wrencat1873 wrote:
That would be excellent.
Lets hope its a decent night, a great game and a Trinity win :PRAY:


What is capacity these days?
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Heading for a sell out

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 5:58 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3088
vastman wrote:
What is capacity these days?

7500 ish I believe.

Re: Heading for a sell out

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 7:03 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6347
Big lads mate wrote:
7500 ish I believe.


Funny that hasn't been a similar health and safety "check" down at the Mend-a-Joke

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: beamer, comeontrinity, dboy, Deeencee, Five and last, huddiepuddies, jakeyg95, Mable_Syrup, normycat, PHe, Redscat, reedy, The Avenger, Trinity1315, upthecats, wakeyrule and 226 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,582,7801,78476,0204,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
18
- 14NEWCASTLE
TV
  
 FT 
Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
24
- 18SOUTHS
TV
  
 NOW 
Fri : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
0
- 22HULL FC  
Half Time
 NOW 
Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
10
- 0WIDNES
  
Half Time
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
 > Sat : 19:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
TORONTO
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM