Fri Jun 09, 2017 1:31 pm
Is that the earliest they have started walking? 19 minutes left on the clock.
Re: The Wigan Walk

Fri Jun 09, 2017 2:20 pm
I always thought half time was usual for them

Re: The Wigan Walk

Fri Jun 09, 2017 2:49 pm
THECherry&Whites wrote:
Is that the earliest they have started walking? 19 minutes left on the clock.



thought that was late for them?
Re: The Wigan Walk

Fri Jun 09, 2017 3:51 pm
Bus wasn't due

Re: The Wigan Walk

Fri Jun 09, 2017 7:19 pm
THECherry&Whites wrote:
Is that the earliest they have started walking? 19 minutes left on the clock.


A number of ours weren't far behind at the DW :(
Re: The Wigan Walk

Fri Jun 09, 2017 11:29 pm
ColD wrote:
A number of ours weren't far behind at the DW :(

I will bet that number wasn't as large though Col !

I was there & didn't notice a mass exodus, generally speaking, our fans are stayers !

Re: The Wigan Walk

Fri Jun 09, 2017 11:29 pm
ColD wrote:
A number of ours weren't far behind at the DW :(

I will bet that number wasn't as large though Col !

I was there & didn't notice a mass exodus, generally speaking, our fans are stayers !

