rubber duckie wrote: Well we're not expected to win at Cas. Personally I'd have took all the youth and left the majority of the 1st team having 2 weeks of preparation for the Pies.



The CC is a welcome break for the team, hopefully following to the win over the Pies, it'll springboard us back into action form.

If we did beat Wigan (big if) we would be against one of Salford/Wakefield, Leeds, Hull FC/Cas. I cannot see a Wembley trip this year. Not an easy run like 2016.