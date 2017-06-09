WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 for Castleford

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves 19 for Castleford

 
Post a reply

19 for Castleford

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 12:21 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2644
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Image

Re: 19 for Castleford

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 12:24 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2644
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Kevin Brown & Blythe to miss out (hopefully)

Re: 19 for Castleford

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 12:31 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2644
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
1. Dagger
2. Penny
3. Savelio
4. Jullien
5. Lineham
6. Patton
7. Ratchford
8.Hill
9. Clark
10. Cooper
11. Philbin
12. Hughes
13. Westerman

14. Sims
15. Dwyer
16. King
17. Smith

Re: 19 for Castleford

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 1:38 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3073
Location: warrington
Pretty sure i heard/read that Blythe is playing.

Re: 19 for Castleford

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 1:39 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3073
Location: warrington
Brown and Dwyer out for me.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Brendinio, Builth Wells Wire, HOOF HEARTED, karetaker, lister, MrFlibble, Or thane, ratticusfinch, Sandwich Wire, Who are ya!! and 257 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,582,6221,81776,0204,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
18
- 14NEWCASTLE
TV
  
 FT 
Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
24
- 18SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
TORONTO
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM