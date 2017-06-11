|
ColD
Dick Jones wrote:
Critising the moderation process is not allowed read the AUP
I not sure why reffy felt the need to get involved
Does that mean you can do what you want, because that's the way you appear to be coming across- I asked the question because the OP didn't seem a banable one, and still don't see why he went based on that, although I agree he has been pushing his luck
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:59 pm
Cokey
Bent&Bongser wrote:
Does Reffy have an EGP available?
Details of charge:
Criticizing the Moderation process which is against the AUP.
Decision:
Sending off sufficient. NFA.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:38 pm
Dick Jones wrote:
That's the last of the tool oh yes oh yes !!!!!
|
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:46 pm
Cokey wrote:
Have a look in the mirror.
Just looked like a handsome 50 odd year old
Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:46 pm
ColD wrote:
Does that mean you can do what you want, because that's the way you appear to be coming across- I asked the question because the OP didn't seem a banable one, and still don't see why he went based on that, although I agree he has been pushing his luck
Pushing his luck are you for real ? Are you upset IT has been banned. I got banned off the Pie Warriors forum years ago, after they 'broke the salary cap by around 250K, I typed "are you going to break the cap again next season ?" BANNED ! To be fair our mods were very tolerant with the troll....
Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:48 pm
Cokey
Peter Kay wrote:
Just looked like a handsome 50 odd year old
Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:01 pm
ColD wrote:
Does that mean you can do what you want, because that's the way you appear to be coming across- I asked the question because the OP didn't seem a banable one, and still don't see why he went based on that, although I agree he has been pushing his luck
As far as I can remember there was at least one directly aimed allegation (suggestion) which could not only have got himself in trouble, but could have had the owners of rlfans sued as I understand it. The moderators either didn't see it or felt it wasn't what I deemed it to be which was why it took so long for the thread to be removed. Oh yes oh yes was not banned at that point either, it was later
