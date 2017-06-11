WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - last night

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:56 pm
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5332
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Dick Jones wrote:
Critising the moderation process is not allowed read the AUP
I not sure why reffy felt the need to get involved


Does that mean you can do what you want, because that's the way you appear to be coming across- I asked the question because the OP didn't seem a banable one, and still don't see why he went based on that, although I agree he has been pushing his luck


Re: last night

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:59 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2624
Location: LEYTH
Bent&Bongser wrote:
Does Reffy have an EGP available?



Details of charge:

Criticizing the Moderation process which is against the AUP.

Decision:

Sending off sufficient. NFA. :D


Re: last night

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:38 pm
Budgiezilla
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5942
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Dick Jones wrote:
That's the last of the tool oh yes oh yes !!!!!


:ROCKS: :CLAP:


Re: last night

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:46 pm
Peter Kay
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 896
Cokey wrote:
Have a look in the mirror. :lol: :thumb:



Just looked like a handsome 50 odd year old :mrgreen:

Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]

Re: last night

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:46 pm
Budgiezilla
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5942
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
ColD wrote:
Does that mean you can do what you want, because that's the way you appear to be coming across- I asked the question because the OP didn't seem a banable one, and still don't see why he went based on that, although I agree he has been pushing his luck


Pushing his luck are you for real ? Are you upset IT has been banned. I got banned off the Pie Warriors forum years ago, after they 'broke the salary cap by around 250K, I typed "are you going to break the cap again next season ?" BANNED ! To be fair our mods were very tolerant with the troll....


Re: last night

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:48 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2624
Location: LEYTH
Peter Kay wrote:
Just looked like a handsome 50 odd year old :mrgreen:


:o :thumb:


Re: last night

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:01 pm
DemonUK
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am
Posts: 16231
Location: Warrington
ColD wrote:
Does that mean you can do what you want, because that's the way you appear to be coming across- I asked the question because the OP didn't seem a banable one, and still don't see why he went based on that, although I agree he has been pushing his luck


As far as I can remember there was at least one directly aimed allegation (suggestion) which could not only have got himself in trouble, but could have had the owners of rlfans sued as I understand it. The moderators either didn't see it or felt it wasn't what I deemed it to be which was why it took so long for the thread to be removed. Oh yes oh yes was not banned at that point either, it was later

