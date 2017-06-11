WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - last night

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions last night

 
Post a reply

Re: last night

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:29 pm
Dick Jones User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 6:36 pm
Posts: 22596
Location: Leigh
I have also got the ban button poised ready for another one of the tools on here just waiting for them to break the rules and their gone ! ... ....
L.I.S.A Secretary LISA website

Re: last night

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:31 pm
Montyburns Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 47
Dick Jones wrote:
I have also got the ban button poised ready for another one of the tools on here just waiting for them to break the rules and their gone ! ... ....


Spill the beans who we on about

Re: last night

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:32 pm
Bent&Bongser User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 1107
Dick Jones wrote:
I have also got the ban button poised ready for another one of the tools on here just waiting for them to break the rules and their gone ! ... ....


Evening DJ. Do you really have a designated ban button? Bongser recalls being in Switzerland and asking a kind soul for the use of her computer so that he might look up the results. Bongser promised that he'd only take an Augenblick but was then baffled by a keyboard with a completely different layout. Pretty sure that there wasn't a ban button though.

When becoming a moderator, do you get a starter pack that contains a sort of Mod Modem with special buttons?

Speaking of special tools, Bongser hopes that he is not the one that you have your eye on. :D

Re: last night

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:06 pm
Peter Kay User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 895
Dick Jones wrote:
I have also got the ban button poised ready for another one of the tools on here just waiting for them to break the rules and their gone ! ... ....


What does a tool mean?
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]

Re: last night

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:18 pm
reffy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 28, 2009 11:17 am
Posts: 3927
Location: Cheshire, it's Lancashire really
Just nipping in to see if the gobbin has gone, I will be off again and won't be coming back this time. There is only one thing worse than an incompetent moderator, it is a self important, incompetent one.

Re: last night

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:19 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2622
Location: LEYTH
Peter Kay wrote:
What does a tool mean?


Have a look in the mirror. :lol: :thumb:
Image Image Image

Re: last night

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:27 pm
Bent&Bongser User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 1107
reffy wrote:
Just nipping in to see if the gobbin has gone, I will be off again and won't be coming back this time. There is only one thing worse than an incompetent moderator, it is a self important, incompetent one.


Where did that come from, Reffy? Not like you!

Re: last night

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:11 pm
Dick Jones User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 6:36 pm
Posts: 22596
Location: Leigh
Critising the moderation process is not allowed read the AUP
I not sure why reffy felt the need to get involved
L.I.S.A Secretary LISA website

Re: last night

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:19 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2622
Location: LEYTH
Bent&Bongser wrote:
Where did that come from, Reffy? Not like you!


looks like he's sent himself off.

Image
Image Image Image

Re: last night

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:32 pm
Bent&Bongser User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 1107
Cokey wrote:
looks like he's sent himself off.

Image


Does Reffy have an EGP available?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Bent&Bongser, brooklands tap room, Dick Jones, eddywalls, glow, Iggy79, jacquiep, leyther forever, Majestic-12 [Bot], mh, propforward 2338, Tipster Ste and 168 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,583,9682,65876,0234,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
18
- 40SYDNEY
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
24
- 25WORKINGTON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
24
- 32HULL KR  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
0
- 54HALIFAX  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
12
- 26BATLEY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
52
- 8DEWSBURY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
20
- 52YORK  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
62
- 6GLOUC  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
36
- 12KEIGHLEY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
28
- 24HEMEL  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
24
- 24BARROW  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
12
- 36FEATHERSTONE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
36
- 16WARRINGTON
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM