I normally just ignore these kinds of posts as they are not worth my time but today I am actually going to take a minute of my time to respond and actually thank this poor soul.Yesterday lunch time I listened to Wish FM on line and heard Leigh beat Wigan. It made me happy.In response to the title "last night" I would say,I got home from my job, which I really like, and sat down to dinner with my family. We sat around the dinner table and we had a great time talking over the recent past. We congratualated my son who graduates today, having made the honour roll at school, will be getting an outstanding student award, and winning a University scholarship to an NCAA track team. We congratulated my twins who both made the honour roll and one even made the Headmasters list (93% grade average). We then talked about our summer trip to the UK and Europe. I joked that my highlight will be taking my kids to watch Leigh for the first time. We had a great time last night. I'm a simple working Joe, but I have it good.I say all that because reading your posts lately have given me pause to think. You don't annoy me and I wondered why. It's because people like you, who find some kind of joy in trying to upset others on a Rugby League forum are missing something. And then I thought, what ever it is, who cares you have made me realise how much I have to be thankfull for. I know that is not your intention and I am now going to ignore every other post from you until you rightfully get banned, but I just wanted to thank you for making my day today. I will have a great day because you made me realise how great life can be.Oh and we beat Wigan. Just wanted to say that again.