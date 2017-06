Vancouver Leyther

Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005

Location: Vancouver, Canada





Yesterday lunch time I listened to Wish FM on line and heard Leigh beat Wigan. It made me happy.

In response to the title "last night" I would say,

I got home from my job, which I really like, and sat down to dinner with my family. We sat around the dinner table and we had a great time talking over the recent past. We congratualated my son who graduates today, having made the honour roll at school, will be getting an outstanding student award, and winning a University scholarship to an NCAA track team. We congratulated my twins who both made the honour roll and one even made the Headmasters list (93% grade average). We then talked about our summer trip to the UK and Europe. I joked that my highlight will be taking my kids to watch Leigh for the first time. We had a great time last night. I'm a simple working Joe, but I have it good.

I say all that because reading your posts lately have given me pause to think. You don't annoy me and I wondered why. It's because people like you, who find some kind of joy in trying to upset others on a Rugby League forum are missing something. And then I thought, what ever it is, who cares you have made me realise how much I have to be thankfull for. I know that is not your intention and I am now going to ignore every other post from you until you rightfully get banned, but I just wanted to thank you for making my day today. I will have a great day because you made me realise how great life can be.

"Come On You Leigh !" Tipster Ste

Joined: Sat Feb 23, 2002

Location: On my way to SL with the mighty Leythers!!



Fantastic post, well done mate..



LIVING THE DREAM ALL THE WAY TO THE SUPER LEAGUE PLAY-OFFS!



''All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them''



Check all my tips @ //www.freewinningtips.com brooklands tap room

Joined: Mon Dec 13, 2004

Location: Lowton

Where's the like button??? Dick Jones

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005

Location: Leigh

That's the last of the tool oh yes oh yes !!!!! Dick Jones

Joined: Mon May 23, 2011

No doubt to return under another guise Dick Jones

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005

Location: Leigh

And he will depart again ColD



Location: Just Behind Parksides Club

Dick Jones wrote: That's the last of the tool oh yes oh yes !!!!!



Out of interest for what reason would you ban him Dick Jones

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005

Location: Leigh

Not that I need to answer that or justify anything to anyone

Perhaps his comments on his thread Gubrats are a clue despite him having a warning and a final warning

