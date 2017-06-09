|
crap beer in wolf pack ,expensive ,crap match going down going down oh yes oh yes.
chemical warfare
Fri Jun 09, 2017 12:33 pm
Fri Jun 09, 2017 1:55 pm
I normally just ignore these kinds of posts as they are not worth my time but today I am actually going to take a minute of my time to respond and actually thank this poor soul.
Yesterday lunch time I listened to Wish FM on line and heard Leigh beat Wigan. It made me happy.
In response to the title "last night" I would say,
I got home from my job, which I really like, and sat down to dinner with my family. We sat around the dinner table and we had a great time talking over the recent past. We congratualated my son who graduates today, having made the honour roll at school, will be getting an outstanding student award, and winning a University scholarship to an NCAA track team. We congratulated my twins who both made the honour roll and one even made the Headmasters list (93% grade average). We then talked about our summer trip to the UK and Europe. I joked that my highlight will be taking my kids to watch Leigh for the first time. We had a great time last night. I'm a simple working Joe, but I have it good.
I say all that because reading your posts lately have given me pause to think. You don't annoy me and I wondered why. It's because people like you, who find some kind of joy in trying to upset others on a Rugby League forum are missing something. And then I thought, what ever it is, who cares you have made me realise how much I have to be thankfull for. I know that is not your intention and I am now going to ignore every other post from you until you rightfully get banned, but I just wanted to thank you for making my day today. I will have a great day because you made me realise how great life can be.
Oh and we beat Wigan. Just wanted to say that again.
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
Fri Jun 09, 2017 2:48 pm
Fantastic post, well done mate..
Fri Jun 09, 2017 3:09 pm
Where's the like button???
Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:22 pm
That's the last of the tool oh yes oh yes !!!!!
Sat Jun 10, 2017 6:49 am
No doubt to return under another guise
Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:31 am
Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:29 am
Dick Jones wrote:
That's the last of the tool oh yes oh yes !!!!!
Out of interest for what reason would you ban him
Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:25 pm
Not that I need to answer that or justify anything to anyone
Perhaps his comments on his thread Gubrats are a clue despite him having a warning and a final warning
I think he was treated fairly and had been given plenty of opportunity to use this forum in a proper manner
