Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 11:41 am
mr t hall Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2330
3 dual reg in for this one.Wilkinson,Murray and a new name,Jordan Walne,second rower.

Re: Seagulls at Wakey

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 1:31 pm
Hudd-Shay User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2316
Location: Shuddersfield
mr t hall wrote:
3 dual reg in for this one.Wilkinson,Murray and a new name,Jordan Walne,second rower.

Oh dear! :DRUNK:
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.

Re: Seagulls at Wakey

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 1:58 pm
griff1998 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun May 17, 2009 10:14 pm
Posts: 4699
Yes, there are some big numbers in your squad list.

Could be good, could be bad.
Sheffield Eagles - Back to Back National Champions 2012 and 2013 !!

Re: Seagulls at Wakey

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 2:04 pm
mr t hall Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2330
griff1998 wrote:
Yes, there are some big numbers in your squad list.

Could be good, could be bad.
You were poor at our gaff,have you improved significantly to expect to win on Sunday ?

