Re: 19 for Dewsbury

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:06 am
wire-quin
No engine, no speed

The worry is of course our centres are not setting the world on fire. No breaks last week.
Mac out!

Re: 19 for Dewsbury

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:32 pm
Jossy B
wire-quin wrote:
No engine, no speed

The worry is of course our centres are not setting the world on fire. No breaks last week.


Hard to please everyone :WHISTLE:

Re: 19 for Dewsbury

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:00 pm
How was today folks? I missed it again.

Good bits, bad bits

Re: 19 for Dewsbury

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:56 pm
itsmeagain
they fell asleep for the first 25 minutes of the second half, then woke up and carried on where they left off.

Re: 19 for Dewsbury

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:06 pm
Rob from Erith
As long as they stay awake for the full 80 next week against TO, and Fev the week after.
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!

Re: 19 for Dewsbury

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:18 pm
wire-quin
and HKR the week after
Mac out!

Re: 19 for Dewsbury

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:53 pm
Shame for Tom Spencer injuring his hand and being taken off to hospital. On his first game back too.
