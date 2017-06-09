Two changes from last week with Eddie Battye in for Lewis Bienek and Kam Pearce-Paul in for Ben Pointer. Still no Adrian Purtell.
Hoping for 8 wins on the trot on Sunday.
14 Andy Ackers
7 William Barthau
15 Eddie Battye
20 Michael Channing
5 Kieran Dixon
19 Ben Evans
23 Matt Gee
3 Ben Hellewell
10 Mark Ioane
1 Elliot Kear
17 Mark Offerdahl
29 Kam Pearce-Paul
26 Api Pewhairangi
13 Jay Pitts
16 Junior Roqica
6 Jarrod Sammut
8 Tom Spencer
24 Alex Walker
2 Rhys Williams
https://londonbroncosrl.com/news/hender ... -dewsbury/
