Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 11:35 am
Two changes from last week with Eddie Battye in for Lewis Bienek and Kam Pearce-Paul in for Ben Pointer. Still no Adrian Purtell.

Hoping for 8 wins on the trot on Sunday.

14 Andy Ackers
7 William Barthau
15 Eddie Battye
20 Michael Channing
5 Kieran Dixon
19 Ben Evans
23 Matt Gee
3 Ben Hellewell
10 Mark Ioane
1 Elliot Kear
17 Mark Offerdahl
29 Kam Pearce-Paul
26 Api Pewhairangi
13 Jay Pitts
16 Junior Roqica
6 Jarrod Sammut
8 Tom Spencer
24 Alex Walker
2 Rhys Williams
Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 12:13 pm
Good to see Battye back.

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 12:31 pm
Very strong looking squad.
Great to have Spencer and Battye back, allowing Bienek to have a breather with the U-19's.

Although I think Battye will miss out, along with Pearce-Paul.

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 5:14 pm
Is Adrian Purtell still with the club, I have not seen sight nor sound of him around the ground or at any away games. It seems strange as all players injured or dropped are usually at the club on game day supporting the team and socialising with fans, if they are not playing then they usually are in hospitality or doing other things for the club

