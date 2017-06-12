Leigh Beattie said after the game that it was a big improvemnet on the Dewsbury (mis)match, which I'm sure is correct though, as an achievement, that is setting the bar ridiculously low.



I thought we got the worst of the bad calls, of which there were plenty, though we did get a few compensatories going our way too. I won't criticise the effort, as there was plenty imo, we rarely looked like scoring though and even when we did, we too often, found a way to avoid it. Not sure the backs should be criticised too much though, we seemed to make more ground going on the outside than we ever did down the middle - though indecisiveness or bad decision making and or a brain fart usually brought it to a halt before too long.



Hard to say I was disappointed. Disappointment only comes when expectations aren't realised and, to be fair, I went with few of those. The U19s showed how it should be done, even though a couple of our best U19s were actually in the first team, so congratulations to them on a great performance. I wonder where they will be strutting their stuff next season?