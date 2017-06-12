WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fev (H) - Sunday

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Fev (H) - Sunday

 
Post a reply

Re: Fev (H) - Sunday

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:48 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2527
Location: No longer Bradford
Bullseye wrote:
I've long suspected the attendance figures are more likely to be "tickets sold" figures and include a lot of absentee season ticket holders.


That is definitely the case.

Re: Fev (H) - Sunday

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:53 am
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4549
Bullseye wrote:
I've long suspected the attendance figures are more likely to be "tickets sold" figures and include a lot of absentee season ticket holders.

I didn't go yesterday and I didn't miss it.


Only thing you did miss Bullseye was great showing from our U19s. Felt weird watching a team give their all, big hits, aggressive defence, some great passing and didn't let their heads drop just because they were 10 points down at one point. Put the first team to shame. Rowan Milnes scored 2 beauty individual efforts and Ryan Leadbeater scored a hat trick. He would have scored some of the chances Caro bottled out of yesterday. Shame we probably won't keep hold of these lads.

Re: Fev (H) - Sunday

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:19 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26753
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I'll be going to more U19s games for sure. Didn't fancy Sunday because I'd have ended up staying for the 1st team game and would've left in a bad mood.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Fev (H) - Sunday

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:53 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9423
Location: Bradbados
Leigh Beattie said after the game that it was a big improvemnet on the Dewsbury (mis)match, which I'm sure is correct though, as an achievement, that is setting the bar ridiculously low.

I thought we got the worst of the bad calls, of which there were plenty, though we did get a few compensatories going our way too. I won't criticise the effort, as there was plenty imo, we rarely looked like scoring though and even when we did, we too often, found a way to avoid it. Not sure the backs should be criticised too much though, we seemed to make more ground going on the outside than we ever did down the middle - though indecisiveness or bad decision making and or a brain fart usually brought it to a halt before too long.

Hard to say I was disappointed. Disappointment only comes when expectations aren't realised and, to be fair, I went with few of those. The U19s showed how it should be done, even though a couple of our best U19s were actually in the first team, so congratulations to them on a great performance. I wonder where they will be strutting their stuff next season?
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Anita Madigan, bigcol2, broadybull87, Bull Mania, bull on a canary, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, bullpower2014, Creedy Bull, debaser, dull nickname, Fr13daY, Nothus, redeverready, RickyF1, roger daly, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, Steel City Bull, Stockwell & Smales, thepimp007, Uptonfax and 214 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,584,2381,87376,0274,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Mon : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
16
- 2ST GEORGE
TV
  
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM