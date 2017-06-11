dddooommm wrote: Overheard at today's game:



"Omari Caro. Looks like Tarzan, plays like Jane".



Sums him up perfectly. No bottle. Another Karl Pryce.

Disagree completely. His best performance this season was when he was in the thick of it on at 2nd row against Dewsbury (I think, might have been Batley) and he ran hard into contact again and again. He didn't have his best game today and clearly made a wrong decision on that break, but for the most part was ok.Your synopsis works fine for Macani though. Apart that is from when he's through and 1 on 1 with the opposition fullback, has a pass available on the inside, and suddenly decides he likes contact.