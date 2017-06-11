WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fev (H) - Sunday

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Fev (H) - Sunday

 
Post a reply

Re: Fev (H) - Sunday

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:58 pm
The Phantom Horseman Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 24, 2012 2:55 pm
Posts: 274
dixie wrote:
From what i'm told the Featherstone side are pretty much full time .



You've been misinformed.

Re: Fev (H) - Sunday

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:14 pm
dddooommm User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 3048
Overheard at today's game:

"Omari Caro. Looks like Tarzan, plays like Jane".

Sums him up perfectly. No bottle. Another Karl Pryce.
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
//www.bullbuilder.co.uk/

Re: Fev (H) - Sunday

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:16 pm
dddooommm User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 3048
One positive, well done on the club getting so many amateur teams on the pitch at half time. Some of those young kids were tackling better than our first team. Sign them up!
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
//www.bullbuilder.co.uk/

Re: Fev (H) - Sunday

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:25 pm
Block5Bull User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Oct 27, 2005 12:11 pm
Posts: 270
Location: Bradford
dddooommm wrote:
Overheard at today's game:

"Omari Caro. Looks like Tarzan, plays like Jane".

Sums him up perfectly. No bottle. Another Karl Pryce.


Disagree completely. His best performance this season was when he was in the thick of it on at 2nd row against Dewsbury (I think, might have been Batley) and he ran hard into contact again and again. He didn't have his best game today and clearly made a wrong decision on that break, but for the most part was ok.

Your synopsis works fine for Macani though. Apart that is from when he's through and 1 on 1 with the opposition fullback, has a pass available on the inside, and suddenly decides he likes contact.

Re: Fev (H) - Sunday

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:31 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27841
Location: MACS0647-JD
Plenty of effort today but wofully short of ideas on attack, and 26-0 in second half tells its own tale whatever other factors. First half was pretty decent, but secnd half was hugely disappointing.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Fev (H) - Sunday

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:35 pm
ChampagneSuperRovers Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri May 21, 2010 9:31 pm
Posts: 758
Block5Bull wrote:
Disagree completely. His best performance this season was when he was in the thick of it on at 2nd row against Dewsbury (I think, might have been Batley) and he ran hard into contact again and again. He didn't have his best game today and clearly made a wrong decision on that break, but for the most part was ok.

Your synopsis works fine for Macani though. Apart that is from when he's through and 1 on 1 with the opposition fullback, has a pass available on the inside, and suddenly decides he likes contact.


No, we had to endure Caro for a couple of years and one word to sum him up is bottlejob.
Bit of pace but when you see some of the efforts of modern day wingers diving in at the corner, this guy is the complete opposite.
Skysports.com wrote: 'There was still time for Murrell to knock over a drop-goal into the sea of delirious red and white behind the posts. The Black and Whites were already heading disconsolately home'.

Re: Fev (H) - Sunday

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 5:44 am
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 443
Location: Depends whose asking
debaser wrote:
Really? Do you think thats accurate?


No. But it is the number that the tannoy announcer gave out and Mick passed it on on BCB.

Re: Fev (H) - Sunday

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:10 am
roofaldo2 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2695
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
No. But it is the number that the tannoy announcer gave out and Mick passed it on on BCB.


Depends on how you want to define accurate as well. Were there that many people in the stadium?
Probably not.

Were there that many tickets sold for the match?
Yes.
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes

Re: Fev (H) - Sunday

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:12 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26752
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I've long suspected the attendance figures are more likely to be "tickets sold" figures and include a lot of absentee season ticket holders.

I didn't go yesterday and I didn't miss it.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, Bull Mania, bull on a canary, Bullseye, Fr13daY, Jabebby, Old_Northern, paulwalker71, roger daly, roofaldo2, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SLPTom, tikkabull and 244 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,584,1811,83576,0274,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Mon : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sat : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM