Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:58 pm
dixie wrote:
From what i'm told the Featherstone side are pretty much full time .



You've been misinformed.

Re: Fev (H) - Sunday

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:14 pm
Overheard at today's game:

"Omari Caro. Looks like Tarzan, plays like Jane".

Sums him up perfectly. No bottle. Another Karl Pryce.
Re: Fev (H) - Sunday

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:16 pm
One positive, well done on the club getting so many amateur teams on the pitch at half time. Some of those young kids were tackling better than our first team. Sign them up!
Re: Fev (H) - Sunday

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:25 pm
dddooommm wrote:
Overheard at today's game:

"Omari Caro. Looks like Tarzan, plays like Jane".

Sums him up perfectly. No bottle. Another Karl Pryce.


Disagree completely. His best performance this season was when he was in the thick of it on at 2nd row against Dewsbury (I think, might have been Batley) and he ran hard into contact again and again. He didn't have his best game today and clearly made a wrong decision on that break, but for the most part was ok.

Your synopsis works fine for Macani though. Apart that is from when he's through and 1 on 1 with the opposition fullback, has a pass available on the inside, and suddenly decides he likes contact.

Re: Fev (H) - Sunday

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:31 pm
Plenty of effort today but wofully short of ideas on attack, and 26-0 in second half tells its own tale whatever other factors. First half was pretty decent, but secnd half was hugely disappointing.
Re: Fev (H) - Sunday

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:35 pm
Block5Bull wrote:
Disagree completely. His best performance this season was when he was in the thick of it on at 2nd row against Dewsbury (I think, might have been Batley) and he ran hard into contact again and again. He didn't have his best game today and clearly made a wrong decision on that break, but for the most part was ok.

Your synopsis works fine for Macani though. Apart that is from when he's through and 1 on 1 with the opposition fullback, has a pass available on the inside, and suddenly decides he likes contact.


No, we had to endure Caro for a couple of years and one word to sum him up is bottlejob.
Bit of pace but when you see some of the efforts of modern day wingers diving in at the corner, this guy is the complete opposite.
Skysports.com wrote: 'There was still time for Murrell to knock over a drop-goal into the sea of delirious red and white behind the posts. The Black and Whites were already heading disconsolately home'.
Who is online

