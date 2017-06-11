One positive, well done on the club getting so many amateur teams on the pitch at half time. Some of those young kids were tackling better than our first team. Sign them up!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: alleycat, Bets'y Bulls, bigcol2, bobsmyuncle, Bull Mania, Bullsmad, cieranblonde, dddooommm, debaser, dixie, dr_noangel, exiledbull, Fr13daY, HalifaxCougar, Jabebby, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, paulwalker71, REDWHITEANDBLUE, rugbyreddog, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, Tricky2309, zapperbull and 291 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|