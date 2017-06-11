WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fev (H) - Sunday

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Fev (H) - Sunday

 
Post a reply

Re: Fev (H) - Sunday

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:58 pm
The Phantom Horseman Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 24, 2012 2:55 pm
Posts: 274
dixie wrote:
From what i'm told the Featherstone side are pretty much full time .



You've been misinformed.

Re: Fev (H) - Sunday

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:14 pm
dddooommm User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 3048
Overheard at today's game:

"Omari Caro. Looks like Tarzan, plays like Jane".

Sums him up perfectly. No bottle. Another Karl Pryce.
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
//www.bullbuilder.co.uk/

Re: Fev (H) - Sunday

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:16 pm
dddooommm User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 3048
One positive, well done on the club getting so many amateur teams on the pitch at half time. Some of those young kids were tackling better than our first team. Sign them up!
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
//www.bullbuilder.co.uk/
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alleycat, Bets'y Bulls, bigcol2, bobsmyuncle, Bull Mania, Bullsmad, cieranblonde, dddooommm, debaser, dixie, dr_noangel, exiledbull, Fr13daY, HalifaxCougar, Jabebby, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, paulwalker71, REDWHITEANDBLUE, rugbyreddog, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, Tricky2309, zapperbull and 291 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,583,8362,65976,0234,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
18
- 40SYDNEY
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
24
- 25WORKINGTON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
24
- 32HULL KR  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
0
- 54HALIFAX  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
12
- 26BATLEY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
52
- 8DEWSBURY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
20
- 52YORK  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
62
- 6GLOUC  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
36
- 12KEIGHLEY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
28
- 24HEMEL  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
24
- 24BARROW  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
12
- 36FEATHERSTONE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
36
- 16WARRINGTON
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM