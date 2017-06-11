WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fev (H) - Sunday

Re: Fev (H) - Sunday

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:40 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 440
Location: Depends whose asking
Fev in again.
4 mins to go
Bulls losing 12-28, kick to come

Re: Fev (H) - Sunday

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:41 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 440
Location: Depends whose asking
Briggs converts.

Bulls losing 12-30

Re: Fev (H) - Sunday

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:43 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 440
Location: Depends whose asking
Fev score again

12-34 kick to come

Re: Fev (H) - Sunday

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:44 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 440
Location: Depends whose asking
attendance 3931
Previous

