Re: Fev (H) - Sunday

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 2:02 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 426
Location: Depends whose asking
Caro pulled out due to injury.! Unless I just misheard Mick on BCB

Re: Fev (H) - Sunday

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 2:07 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 426
Location: Depends whose asking
Will be interesting to see if Ref tries to "level" todays game after last weeks fiasco

Re: Fev (H) - Sunday

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 2:07 pm
Highlander
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2109
Location: Bradford
First mistake from the officials - Lilleys kick was perfect, stopped 3 inches short of the dead ball line, the chase was closing in, the ref called it dead and allowed Fev to restart on the 20. Ffs
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Re: Fev (H) - Sunday

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 2:10 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 426
Location: Depends whose asking
Colton Roche scores for Bulls

Re: Fev (H) - Sunday

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 2:11 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 426
Location: Depends whose asking
Bulls 6 - Fev 0

Re: Fev (H) - Sunday

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 2:15 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 426
Location: Depends whose asking
Fev score

Re: Fev (H) - Sunday

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 2:16 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 426
Location: Depends whose asking
Knowles converts Thackerays try scoreline reads 6-6
