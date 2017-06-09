WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fev (H) - Sunday

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Fev (H) - Sunday

 
Post a reply

Re: Fev (H) - Sunday

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 4:47 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3185
Location: Bradford
MicktheGled wrote:
suspect they'll start to drop towards the end of the season as people lose interest.


Or rise as less people bother to turn up and pay?

Re: Fev (H) - Sunday

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 5:14 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1020
Location: Waiting
paulwalker71 wrote:
Or rise as less people bother to turn up and pay?

Think you may be right.

Re: Fev (H) - Sunday

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 8:31 pm
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2977
I'm glad I'm going to watch the Sheffield V Halifax Sweaty Sox

Re: Fev (H) - Sunday

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:55 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 411
Location: Depends whose asking
Now what shall I do on Sunday?
I could pay to watch a group of young lads in Bradford RL shirts get beat up and totally humiliated by big Fev players.

Or I could switch the kettle on and watch it boil.

Or there's that patch of paint in the back bedroom, I could watch it dry
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, exiledbull, feebleweasel, Highlander, Jabebby, Marcus Notsquare, Nothus, paulwalker71, Rarebreed, redeverready, Smack him Jimmy, Uptonfax and 127 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,582,8612,02476,0204,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
18
- 14NEWCASTLE
TV
  
 FT 
Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
24
- 18SOUTHS
TV
  
 FT 
Fri : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
10
- 34HULL FC  
 FT 
Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
26
- 10WIDNES
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
 > Sat : 19:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
TORONTO
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM