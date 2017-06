I think wane has more runs on the board than Smith but it is all sort of relative because even though we have high expectations Wigans are even higher.

No point in me saying that I think Smith will go because I have have said that after 3 or 4 games this season.

If Liam Farrell and SOL play for them I can see a reaction to the Leigh result. If our fixture this weekend goes the way I think it will I just don't see that we have a reaction in us at the moment.

I know it's all doom and gloom but I did enjoy taking money off Fred Done last night whilst watching Wigan lose.