Or thane wrote: Will Jullien count on the Quota now with Brexit happening, does anyone know how this will afdect the Kolpak ruling if we are not in the european union?

We're (thankfully) still a long way from Brexit so Juien has no immediate worries. As Kolpack is an EU thing then if we do leave the single market (pray that we don't) none of these players will be allowed to take up a contract without a specific work permit, so lots of them may be forced to go home.