Re: Mose Masoe

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 11:41 pm
the flying biscuit
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005
Posts: 5308
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
Non starter anyway unless the club can get a Visa for his son.

http://www.sthelensstar.co.uk/sport/13377518.Big_Mose_Masoe_explains_family_reasons_behind_his_return_to_NRL/

seems a legit reason too.
Usually they say family reasons Like Fanua has at Hull but he really just got himself a good gig at an NRL club and wanted out of his contract.
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Re: Mose Masoe

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 12:07 am
atomic
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015
Posts: 3475
Whats your quota spots at present?
Image

Re: Mose Masoe

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 5:29 am
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013
Posts: 747
Sims and Gidley although we kept sandows registration too. Other than that we have Jullien and that's all of our overseas players.

Re: Mose Masoe

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 10:31 pm
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2015
Posts: 220
CW8 wrote:
Sims and Gidley although we kept sandows registration too. Other than that we have Jullien and that's all of our overseas players.

Will Jullien count on the Quota now with Brexit happening, does anyone know how this will afdect the Kolpak ruling if we are not in the european union?

Re: Mose Masoe

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:26 am
Asgardian13
Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005
Posts: 3240
Location: Northamptonshire
Or thane wrote:
Will Jullien count on the Quota now with Brexit happening, does anyone know how this will afdect the Kolpak ruling if we are not in the european union?


We're (thankfully) still a long way from Brexit so Juien has no immediate worries. As Kolpack is an EU thing then if we do leave the single market (pray that we don't) none of these players will be allowed to take up a contract without a specific work permit, so lots of them may be forced to go home.
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017

Re: Mose Masoe

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:36 am
rubber duckie
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008
Posts: 8055
Or thane wrote:
Will Jullien count on the Quota now with Brexit happening, does anyone know how this will afdect the Kolpak ruling if we are not in the european union?

Brexit will take years.
once a wire always a wire
