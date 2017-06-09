Non starter anyway unless the club can get a Visa for his son.
http://www.sthelensstar.co.uk/sport/13377518.Big_Mose_Masoe_explains_family_reasons_behind_his_return_to_NRL/
seems a legit reason too.
Usually they say family reasons Like Fanua has at Hull but he really just got himself a good gig at an NRL club and wanted out of his contract.
