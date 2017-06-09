I said I would be happy as pie if we signed him a few weeks ago, BUT he is out for the season with yet another Knee injury so not too sure if he would be a one year gamble that Smith likes so much.

Crosby and Hill starting next year with a fit Mosoe coming off the bench would be pretty impressive.

Throw Kevin Naiqama in the centres and possibly a Decent half back and we'd be looking pretty good. All wishful thinking of course but with so many players off contract new season I assume we are going to bring in around 4 players, maybe more?