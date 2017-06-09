WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Mose Masoe

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Mose Masoe

 
Post a reply

Re: Mose Masoe

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 12:33 pm
Deus Dat Incrementum Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun May 24, 2009 9:07 pm
Posts: 385
If there is any truth in this rumour it's a shame we didn't recognise we needed a barnstorming prop 12 months ago when David Fafita was available.
Fafita also has a good pair of hands. I maybe doing Masoe a disservice here but I don't remember him having a great offload game. Maybe that is better because there is usually nobody looking when an offload appears because we are more bothered about the speed of the play the ball.
I can handle a short duration impact prop as long as they run past the south stand hi fiving all the fans after the game.

Re: Mose Masoe

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 1:25 pm
Or thane Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2015 4:42 pm
Posts: 219
I said I would be happy as pie if we signed him a few weeks ago, BUT he is out for the season with yet another Knee injury so not too sure if he would be a one year gamble that Smith likes so much.
Crosby and Hill starting next year with a fit Mosoe coming off the bench would be pretty impressive.
Throw Kevin Naiqama in the centres and possibly a Decent half back and we'd be looking pretty good. All wishful thinking of course but with so many players off contract new season I assume we are going to bring in around 4 players, maybe more?

Re: Mose Masoe

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 1:26 pm
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3091
Location: newton-le-willows
Despite his failings Asotasi also had a good off load game & it was just a pity that there was hardly ever support play to pass to. Rauhihi was also a similar type of player.

Re: Mose Masoe

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 1:33 pm
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4409
Location: Warrington
ninearches wrote:
Despite his failings Asotasi also had a good off load game & it was just a pity that there was hardly ever support play to pass to. Rauhihi was also a similar type of player.


I do not remember Asotasi's offload game. In fact I do not remember Asotasi having "a game" at all.

I do remember Rauhihi's offload game though. Was immensely frustrating as 80% of the time it was in a position he shouldnt have offloaded.

David Solomona however. That's a player I wish we'd have signed much earlier in his career.

Re: Mose Masoe

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 3:52 pm
Paul2812 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Apr 19, 2004 2:25 pm
Posts: 2180
Location: Gee Cross
We're trying to sign him until the end of this season, but it's dependent upon his ACL rehab.

Re: Mose Masoe

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 4:07 pm
ratticusfinch User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 693
Location: Warrington
That'll solve absolutely nothing
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'

Re: Mose Masoe

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 4:16 pm
marshman777 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Feb 07, 2012 4:24 pm
Posts: 466
Location: Warrington
would rather keep Sims than have Masoe, lazy, overweight and can only do 10 min spells. too big to tackle so someone has to cover. There is far better in the NRL not getting a game surely.
2016 - "This is our Year"
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, Hicks Is A God, nottinghamtiger, Paul2812, Philth, ratticusfinch, Sandwich Wire, Shazbaz, silvertail-wolf, steadygetyerboots-on, TF and the wire, TwistTheMellonMan, Wire, Wire200#, wolfie wales, Wrath and 231 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,582,7181,87676,0204,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
18
- 14NEWCASTLE
TV
  
 FT 
Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
24
- 18SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
TORONTO
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM