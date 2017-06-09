If there is any truth in this rumour it's a shame we didn't recognise we needed a barnstorming prop 12 months ago when David Fafita was available.
Fafita also has a good pair of hands. I maybe doing Masoe a disservice here but I don't remember him having a great offload game. Maybe that is better because there is usually nobody looking when an offload appears because we are more bothered about the speed of the play the ball.
I can handle a short duration impact prop as long as they run past the south stand hi fiving all the fans after the game.
