Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 720
Was mentioned as a target for us tonight on Sky. Thoughts? I've thought for a while we need a wrecking ball of a prop to make an impact off the bench, does he fit the bill?
Thu Jun 08, 2017 10:44 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 03, 2017 4:13 pm
Posts: 11
Id take him 100% , we need a prop who will break the line and skittle a few
Fri Jun 09, 2017 5:31 am
Joined: Tue Apr 25, 2006 3:57 pm
Posts: 393
Location: In The East Stand With Me Lad
As long as he's not one of the marquee signings, at ten minutes a half not sure it's a worth it. He's OK has a big presence but no world beater. Though get him into Clarky's fitness palace who knows. I guess the way things are going ten minutes of excitement is better than nothing haha.
Jack.
Fri Jun 09, 2017 6:41 am
Shazbaz
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Sep 16, 2014 9:54 am
Posts: 277
Location: South Stand
If it was said on sky then its nonsense
Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:25 am
Joined:
Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pmPosts:
3090Location:
newton-le-willows
I would much prefer Walmsley if he comes available .
Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:58 am
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5295
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
No way.
he couldn't do a fifteen minute stint for saints. He'd just be like Asotasi but taller. ...
Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:15 am
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1274
the flying biscuit wrote:
No way.
he couldn't do a fifteen minute stint for saints. He'd just be like Asotasi but taller. ...
Edit:
No way.
he couldn't do a fifteen minute stint for saints. He'd just be like Asotasi but taller, bigger, faster, harder hitting, harder running, more intimidating. ...
Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:49 am
Joined: Thu Oct 07, 2004 11:53 pm
Posts: 217
The Arsene Wenger of Rugby wouldnt know how to use him effectively anyway! His substitutions are like clockwork, regardless of the game situation or score
Fri Jun 09, 2017 11:13 am
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1819
Location: Just turning your corner now
He would have more line breaks in his first match than Sims will in a season.
Fri Jun 09, 2017 12:03 pm
Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 692
Location: Warrington
Same could be said of missed tackles. He's not played for 18 months has he and he was an unfit pudding when match 'fit'.
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
