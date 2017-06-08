WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Mose Masoe

Mose Masoe

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 10:11 pm
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 720
Was mentioned as a target for us tonight on Sky. Thoughts? I've thought for a while we need a wrecking ball of a prop to make an impact off the bench, does he fit the bill?

Re: Mose Masoe

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 10:44 pm
Wireste92 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Mar 03, 2017 4:13 pm
Posts: 11
Id take him 100% , we need a prop who will break the line and skittle a few

Re: Mose Masoe

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 5:31 am
Jack Pepsi User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Apr 25, 2006 3:57 pm
Posts: 393
Location: In The East Stand With Me Lad
As long as he's not one of the marquee signings, at ten minutes a half not sure it's a worth it. He's OK has a big presence but no world beater. Though get him into Clarky's fitness palace who knows. I guess the way things are going ten minutes of excitement is better than nothing haha.

Jack.
The Wire - It's Time To Believe

When things go wrong, as they sometimes will.
When the road you're trudging seems all up hill,
When the funds are low, and the debts are high,
And you want to smile, but you have to sigh,
When care is pressing you down a bit,
Rest if you must, but don't you quit.

Life is queer with the twists and turns,
AS everyone of us sometimes learns,
And many a failure turns about,
When he might have won had he stuck it out:
Don't give up through the pace seems slow.
You may succeed with another blow.

Success is failure turned inside out,
The silver tint of the clouds of doubt,
And you never can tell how close you are,
It may be near when it seems so far;
So stick to the fight when you're hardest hit,
It's when things seem worse,
that you must not quit.

Re: Mose Masoe

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 6:41 am
Shazbaz User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 16, 2014 9:54 am
Posts: 277
Location: South Stand
If it was said on sky then its nonsense

Re: Mose Masoe

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:25 am
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3090
Location: newton-le-willows
I would much prefer Walmsley if he comes available .

Re: Mose Masoe

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:58 am
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5295
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
No way.
he couldn't do a fifteen minute stint for saints. He'd just be like Asotasi but taller. ...
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Re: Mose Masoe

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:15 am
moving on... User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1274
the flying biscuit wrote:
No way.
he couldn't do a fifteen minute stint for saints. He'd just be like Asotasi but taller. ...


Edit:

No way.
he couldn't do a fifteen minute stint for saints. He'd just be like Asotasi but taller, bigger, faster, harder hitting, harder running, more intimidating. ...
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2017

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012

Re: Mose Masoe

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:49 am
scottty User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Oct 07, 2004 11:53 pm
Posts: 217
The Arsene Wenger of Rugby wouldnt know how to use him effectively anyway! His substitutions are like clockwork, regardless of the game situation or score :(

Users browsing this forum: AndyH, hengirl, marshman777, moving on..., Mr Snoodle, scottty, Snaggletooth, the flying biscuit, tigersteve, Wilde 3, Wolf Hall, Wrath, WWRLFC78 and 206 guests

