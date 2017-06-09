Harold Rigby Jnr wrote: All of Leigh's victories this season, Vs Huddersfield, St.Helens, Warrington, Hull and Wigan have all been secured with the half back pairing of Ben Reynolds and Josh Drinkwater pulling the strings.



We have never won all season with any other half back pairing.



Food for thought.

Good point, I do think his passing game can be laboured which means our forwards need to be dominant for him to be effective. But got a couple of decisive kicks in, one to get a repeat set and an excellent one for Dawson's try, and can't argue with 9/9 conversions!Personally, would've given the mom to Liam Hood. His 2 quick tries broke the back of the Wigan team, and also involved in Brown and Paterson tries.With Crooks back next game, would put him to right centre, and keep Paterson out there unless Tonga is available, or Jukes feels he can trust Fleming defensively. Thought Burgess and Gildard got outside of Brown too easily, so would have him compete with McNally for full back spot.Hampshire was excellent on the wing as well. Was targetted with a few kicks which he took, and of course showed Tierney a clean pair of heels for the first try.