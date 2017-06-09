WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - BEn reynolds

Fri Jun 09, 2017 8:51 am
All of Leigh's victories this season, Vs Huddersfield, St.Helens, Warrington, Hull and Wigan have all been secured with the half back pairing of Ben Reynolds and Josh Drinkwater pulling the strings.

We have never won all season with any other half back pairing.

Food for thought.

Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:55 am
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
All of Leigh's victories this season, Vs Huddersfield, St.Helens, Warrington, Hull and Wigan have all been secured with the half back pairing of Ben Reynolds and Josh Drinkwater pulling the strings.

We have never won all season with any other half back pairing.

Food for thought.


Good point, I do think his passing game can be laboured which means our forwards need to be dominant for him to be effective. But got a couple of decisive kicks in, one to get a repeat set and an excellent one for Dawson's try, and can't argue with 9/9 conversions!

Personally, would've given the mom to Liam Hood. His 2 quick tries broke the back of the Wigan team, and also involved in Brown and Paterson tries.

With Crooks back next game, would put him to right centre, and keep Paterson out there unless Tonga is available, or Jukes feels he can trust Fleming defensively. Thought Burgess and Gildard got outside of Brown too easily, so would have him compete with McNally for full back spot.

Hampshire was excellent on the wing as well. Was targetted with a few kicks which he took, and of course showed Tierney a clean pair of heels for the first try.

Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:21 am
Montyburns wrote:
Ben kicked well still a bit clueless going forward for me Jamie Acton was my MOM another solid performance


Mine to Monty I thought he and the other forwards were outstanding
Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:49 am
agent wrote:
Mine to Monty I thought he and the other forwards were outstanding


Agree Maria and burr both went well when they come on I would start with Acton and hoppy I think we would see better from him starting than coming off the bench

Fri Jun 09, 2017 11:09 am
James Clare came into our Box last night and said he should be ready to play in the Widnes game if chosen.

Fri Jun 09, 2017 11:25 am
charlie caroli wrote:
James Clare came into our Box last night and said he should be ready to play in the Widnes game if chosen.

I wouldn't have him playing on that pitch when he is coming back from an ACL. The worst possible pitch for him to play on.
Fri Jun 09, 2017 12:52 pm
Wouldn't put Clare straight back in, because Hampshire and Dawson did well enough to keep their places. We also need to start getting some continuity in the back line, otherwise we will continue to have centres and second rowers breeze through our line.

Hopefully Clare can get a game or two on dual reg to get some fitness ahead of the 8s, if he's recovered from his injury.

Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:15 pm
Reynolds had a very good game last night, in all honesty everyone played a part in a determined and committed team effort.
What a night!
Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:58 pm
JENKY wrote:
Reynolds had a very good game last night, in all honesty everyone played a part in a determined and committed team effort.
What a night!


He did , and as you said , they all did

In fact I am happy with ALL our squad , those that have played most games and those that have come in on loan

Thanks lads :CLAP:
