Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:30 pm
Peter Kay
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 889
Take a :BOW: Ben. Top top performance from Ben and the lads.

We've waited a long time for these bragging rights :SUBMISSION:
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh










Re: BEn reynolds

Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:32 pm
Montyburns

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 37
Ben kicked well still a bit clueless going forward for me Jamie Acton was my MOM another solid performance

Re: BEn reynolds

Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:39 pm
wildshot
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pm
Posts: 1490
Location: The world is my oyster!
Congratulations on your result tonight.







Re: BEn reynolds

Thu Jun 08, 2017 10:43 pm
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3452
Montyburns wrote:
Ben kicked well still a bit clueless going forward for me Jamie Acton was my MOM another solid performance


Be reet when Gareth turns up.


Re: BEn reynolds

Thu Jun 08, 2017 11:10 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2619
Location: LEYTH
Montyburns wrote:
Ben kicked well still a bit clueless going forward for me Jamie Acton was my MOM another solid performance


Mine too.


