Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020

Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022



Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025



Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh





//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/



[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.



He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.



He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]