WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phil Clarke

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Phil Clarke

 
Post a reply

Re: Phil Clarke

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 6:31 am
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6348
GUBRATS wrote:
Maybe Wigan shouldn't sign crocked superstars , no doubt paying them a fortune in the process


Maybe Leigh should invest in an academy :wink:

Re: Phil Clarke

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:19 am
GUBRATS User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1538
Willzay wrote:
Maybe Leigh should invest in an academy :wink:


We did , there was nobody to play against

So genuinely , why bother ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Phil Clarke

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 10:39 am
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5372
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
incredible how your club went from second division fodder and only getting 3-4,000 at home in the first Div to where you were the no.1 club in such a few short years.
Shed ton of money makes a big difference doesn't it?


Of course money makes a difference. What on earth is your point? Do you want us to apologise for having money and an ambition to be a big club?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Clearwing, Juan Cornetto, mrpurfect, nottinghamtiger, scott-the-red, shauney, themightynortherner, Willzay and 147 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,583,0461,75876,0234,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
12
- 34NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 17:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 17:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
 > Sat : 19:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS
 < 
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
HEMEL  
  Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Mon : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM