Pieman

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm

Posts: 2425

Location: Atherton



jools wrote: So there you have it with your final quote. You expect and want an easy ride. You want to play against teams that you can easily beat- not have close games week in week out.

Yes you DO develop more top level players than any other side- because if a young kid of 13-16 is given a choice, do you want to play for Wigan a team with a fantastic set up that they've had the success to be able to buy, with the best youth coaches, all your kit bought and all the extras and a big pay check or Wakefield, with Dave from Normy coaching and not much money to spend so you will have to buy your own kit bag, training shoes and boots - of course they are going to choose Wigan. Like I say good on you and any other team would do the same- but you have the advantage over many other clubs - yet you act like it's the other clubs that aren't doing enough. Would you be quite as successful if it was a level playing field? Well clearly those at your club think not- or they wouldn't have voted against the draft system.....



its about time you all invested then, the wages are paid for by SKY now so your sponsors, gate receipts etc should be re invested. You surely cant blame a club for investing in youth. Wire, Leeds, Hull, Saints etc all do this very well also. its about time you all invested then, the wages are paid for by SKY now so your sponsors, gate receipts etc should be re invested. You surely cant blame a club for investing in youth. Wire, Leeds, Hull, Saints etc all do this very well also. jools

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm

Posts: 7601

Pieman wrote: its about time you all invested then, the wages are paid for by SKY now so your sponsors, gate receipts etc should be re invested. You surely cant blame a club for investing in youth. Wire, Leeds, Hull, Saints etc all do this very well also.



You still aren't getting it are you.

All those clubs you mention above have been successful in winning silverware-do you think that's just a coincidence? I suppose you could argue its chicken and egg.

Ken Davy spends 10k a WEEK of his own money.

The club does spend-and we have improved our academy rating. We have recently invested in a brand new gym facility and have bought a sports complex for a few million with a view to regenerating it to use as a training facility for the squad and to play our academy games at. All this with half your gate money, sponsorship, etc. Our academy lads are fully professional and all get a choice of further education courses which are delivered by staff at Loughborough university.

We are poorer than you and spend what we can- But the shiny silverware in the cabinet means Wigan get amongst the first pick for the most part of the kids available.

I'm not moaning about it- it is what it is and as I say in your position we would do the same- but it's this denial that you are in a prime position that gets me. Wigan are like the aristocracy blaming the peasants for being born poor.

Anyhow- you won't admit it's the case -it's clearly all our fault so no doubt will see you all on our board on Friday when we get that 50 point thrashing we deserve. You still aren't getting it are you.All those clubs you mention above have been successful in winning silverware-do you think that's just a coincidence? I suppose you could argue its chicken and egg.Ken Davy spends 10k a WEEK of his own money.The club does spend-and we have improved our academy rating. We have recently invested in a brand new gym facility and have bought a sports complex for a few million with a view to regenerating it to use as a training facility for the squad and to play our academy games at. All this with half your gate money, sponsorship, etc. Our academy lads are fully professional and all get a choice of further education courses which are delivered by staff at Loughborough university.We are poorer than you and spend what we can- But the shiny silverware in the cabinet means Wigan get amongst the first pick for the most part of the kids available.I'm not moaning about it- it is what it is and as I say in your position we would do the same- but it's this denial that you are in a prime position that gets me. Wigan are like the aristocracy blaming the peasants for being born poor.Anyhow- you won't admit it's the case -it's clearly all our fault so no doubt will see you all on our board on Friday when we get that 50 point thrashing we deserve. the future's bright the future's claret and gold Pieman

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm

Posts: 2425

Location: Atherton

jools wrote:

All those clubs you mention above have been successful in winning silverware-do you think that's just a coincidence? I suppose you could argue its chicken and egg.

Ken Davy spends 10k a WEEK of his own money.

The club does spend-and we have improved our academy rating. We have recently invested in a brand new gym facility and have bought a sports complex for a few million with a view to regenerating it to use as a training facility for the squad and to play our academy games at. All this with half your gate money, sponsorship, etc. Our academy lads are fully professional and all get a choice of further education courses which are delivered by staff at Loughborough university.

We are poorer than you and spend what we can- But the shiny silverware in the cabinet means Wigan get amongst the first pick for the most part of the kids available.

I'm not moaning about it- it is what it is and as I say in your position we would do the same- but it's this denial that you are in a prime position that gets me. Wigan are like the aristocracy blaming the peasants for being born poor.

Anyhow- you won't admit it's the case -it's clearly all our fault so no doubt will see you all on our board on Friday when we get that 50 point thrashing we deserve. You still aren't getting it are you.All those clubs you mention above have been successful in winning silverware-do you think that's just a coincidence? I suppose you could argue its chicken and egg.Ken Davy spends 10k a WEEK of his own money.The club does spend-and we have improved our academy rating. We have recently invested in a brand new gym facility and have bought a sports complex for a few million with a view to regenerating it to use as a training facility for the squad and to play our academy games at. All this with half your gate money, sponsorship, etc. Our academy lads are fully professional and all get a choice of further education courses which are delivered by staff at Loughborough university.We are poorer than you and spend what we can- But the shiny silverware in the cabinet means Wigan get amongst the first pick for the most part of the kids available.I'm not moaning about it- it is what it is and as I say in your position we would do the same- but it's this denial that you are in a prime position that gets me. Wigan are like the aristocracy blaming the peasants for being born poor.Anyhow- you won't admit it's the case -it's clearly all our fault so no doubt will see you all on our board on Friday when we get that 50 point thrashing we deserve.



I dont think your getting it, we have been successful because we invested in youth as have all the recent successful clubs. Dont blame anyone else because your late to the party, by the way our chairman also puts his hand in his pocket as it doesnt come cheap. I dont think your getting it, we have been successful because we invested in youth as have all the recent successful clubs. Dont blame anyone else because your late to the party, by the way our chairman also puts his hand in his pocket as it doesnt come cheap. Wigan Peer

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 6:34 pm

Posts: 5486

Location: 3 Peers

jools wrote:

All those clubs you mention above have been successful in winning silverware-do you think that's just a coincidence? I suppose you could argue its chicken and egg.

Ken Davy spends 10k a WEEK of his own money.

The club does spend-and we have improved our academy rating. We have recently invested in a brand new gym facility and have bought a sports complex for a few million with a view to regenerating it to use as a training facility for the squad and to play our academy games at. All this with half your gate money, sponsorship, etc. Our academy lads are fully professional and all get a choice of further education courses which are delivered by staff at Loughborough university.

We are poorer than you and spend what we can- But the shiny silverware in the cabinet means Wigan get amongst the first pick for the most part of the kids available.

I'm not moaning about it- it is what it is and as I say in your position we would do the same- but it's this denial that you are in a prime position that gets me. Wigan are like the aristocracy blaming the peasants for being born poor.

Anyhow- you won't admit it's the case -it's clearly all our fault so no doubt will see you all on our board on Friday when we get that 50 point thrashing we deserve. You still aren't getting it are you.All those clubs you mention above have been successful in winning silverware-do you think that's just a coincidence? I suppose you could argue its chicken and egg.Ken Davy spends 10k a WEEK of his own money.The club does spend-and we have improved our academy rating. We have recently invested in a brand new gym facility and have bought a sports complex for a few million with a view to regenerating it to use as a training facility for the squad and to play our academy games at. All this with half your gate money, sponsorship, etc. Our academy lads are fully professional and all get a choice of further education courses which are delivered by staff at Loughborough university.We are poorer than you and spend what we can- But the shiny silverware in the cabinet means Wigan get amongst the first pick for the most part of the kids available.I'm not moaning about it- it is what it is and as I say in your position we would do the same- but it's this denial that you are in a prime position that gets me. Wigan are like the aristocracy blaming the peasants for being born poor.Anyhow- you won't admit it's the case -it's clearly all our fault so no doubt will see you all on our board on Friday when we get that 50 point thrashing we deserve.



Jeez!! We got into this position BECAUSE we spent.... And you are now seeing that actually spending, investing, can have benefits... WE KNOW, THAT'S WHY WE DID IT! And we get rather vexed that other don't invest, advertise, and work to be better than they are... Instead we get people coming on this board, sniping and bitter because of what we achieved, when in actual fact, anybody could have done the same. We took risks, and it very nearly went tits up, but we made the effort to be successful, it's a pity more were not so adventurous. So step up your game...



HTH Jeez!! We got into this position BECAUSE we spent.... And you are now seeing that actually spending, investing, can have benefits... WE KNOW, THAT'S WHY WE DID IT! And we get rather vexed that other don't invest, advertise, and work to be better than they are... Instead we get people coming on this board, sniping and bitter because of what we achieved, when in actual fact, anybody could have done the same. We took risks, and it very nearly went tits up, but we made the effort to be successful, it's a pity more were not so adventurous. So step up your game...HTH Officially RLFAN's most Doe-eyed Happy Clapper.



Big Steve wrote:

The Internet has provided some wonderful creativity, opportunities and knowledge sharing but it has also given a worldwide forum for people you would leave a full pint behind in the pub to avoid having to listen to them.



aboveusonlypie...

If you don't bother to go to the game when you live in the locality then you are not really a fan and therefore your views are invalid. It's simple. Orrell Lad

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm

Posts: 5879

Location: Still at the top

jools wrote: I'm not moaning about it- it is what it is and as I say in your position we would do the same- but it's this denial that you are in a prime position that gets me. Wigan are like the aristocracy blaming the peasants for being born poor.



By that logic, you sound like the scrounger who blames the hard working man for being rich. Unfortunately for you, rugby league and sport in general is not the communist society you dearly wish it was. We have earned our place at the top of the table, Wigan is a rugby league mad town and has been for over a century. Deal with it. By that logic, you sound like the scrounger who blames the hard working man for being rich. Unfortunately for you, rugby league and sport in general is not the communist society you dearly wish it was. We have earned our place at the top of the table, Wigan is a rugby league mad town and has been for over a century. Deal with it. 21 - 19 - 4



Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions



Swearing harms children JWarriors Strong-running second rower



Joined: Fri Jun 17, 2011 11:16 pm

Posts: 458

Always makes me laugh when people say about us having the pick of all the young kids, yet most of the players that came through our system and are playing first team rugby grew up in Wigan itself.



Sam and Joel Tomkins, Burgess, Gildart, Marshall, Williams, Sutton, Powell, Farrell, O'Loughlin.

Manfredi is from Leigh isn't he, and McIlorum from Leeds. Other than that, we haven't exactly done much cherry picking from other areas. jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm

Posts: 3413

How anyone from Huddersfield has the nerve to complain astounds me. They have been given more than any other club what with the bung for the Sheffield "merger" and years (I think there was more than one) of finishing bottom but not being relegated. Jools really needs to show some appreciation and button it. MattyB

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm

Posts: 17890

There are some clubs on both sides of the Pennines (but in Yorkshire in particular) that seem to have this expectation that they have a God given right to be given everything rather than work hard to achieve.



Just look at the flack some clubs teams are piling on Toronto on social media, just cause they are smashing all opposition. The heartland clubs supporters can't stand it. But who's fault is that?



Toronto have shown more ambition in 100 days than the majority of RL clubs have in 100 years. WIGAN RLFC - SL ERA



WORLD CLUB CHAMPIONS 2017



SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016



CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013



LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012



ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015



BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012



CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012







NickyKiss

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am

Posts: 20961

Location: WIGAN

JWarriors wrote: Always makes me laugh when people say about us having the pick of all the young kids, yet most of the players that came through our system and are playing first team rugby grew up in Wigan itself.



Sam and Joel Tomkins, Burgess, Gildart, Marshall, Williams, Sutton, Powell, Farrell, O'Loughlin.

Manfredi is from Leigh isn't he, and McIlorum from Leeds. Other than that, we haven't exactly done much cherry picking from other areas.



Exactly and as pointed out Huddersfield tried to build their resurgence on cherry picking junior talent like Wardle, Patrick and Carlisle a few years ago.



Young players that come through at Wigan tend to have been at the club club from a very young age, not just picked up once they're nearly ready for first team rugby after another club has put in the ground work of developing them up to that level. Exactly and as pointed out Huddersfield tried to build their resurgence on cherry picking junior talent like Wardle, Patrick and Carlisle a few years ago.Young players that come through at Wigan tend to have been at the club club from a very young age, not just picked up once they're nearly ready for first team rugby after another club has put in the ground work of developing them up to that level. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Cherry_&_White, HuddsRL5, J L Hooker, jools, Jukesays, JWarriors, MelbourneWarrior, NickyKiss, PurpleCheeseWarrior, RyoWidnes, SaleSlim, spartakmixtapes, Sweaty Betty's, WF Rhino and 142 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 49 posts • Page 5 of 5 Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) YOUR TEAM 4,588,816 1,768 76,044 4,491 (28-03-2016) SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Wed : 20:00 CH OLDHAM v DEWSBURY Wed : 20:00 CH FEATHERSTONE v SWINTON Thu : 20:00 SL WIDNES v LEIGH TV Fri : 09:00 NRL NZ WARRIORS v CANTERBURY TV Fri : 10:50 NRL WESTS v GOLD COAST TV Fri : 20:00 SL LEEDS v CASTLEFORD > Fri : 20:00 SL HULL FC v WAKEFIELD < Fri : 20:00 SL ST. HELENS v SALFORD Fri : 20:00 SL HUDDERSFIELD v WIGAN Sat : 06:00 NRL NQL COWBOYS v PENRITH TV Sat : 08:30 NRL CANBERRA v BRISBANE TV Sat : 10:30 NRL SYDNEY v MELBOURNE TV Sat : 15:00 CH1 LONDON v BARROW Sat : 15:00 SL WARRINGTON v CATALANS Sat : 20:00 CH1 TORONTO v HUNSLET TV Sun : 05:00 NRL ST GEORGE v NEWCASTLE TV Sun : 07:00 NRL CRONULLA v MANLY TV Sun : 14:00 CH1 WHITEHAVEN v DONCASTER Sun : 15:00 CH ROCHDALE v BATLEY Sun : 15:00 CH1 CELTIC v SOUTH WALES ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM



























