jools wrote:
So there you have it with your final quote. You expect and want an easy ride. You want to play against teams that you can easily beat- not have close games week in week out.
Yes you DO develop more top level players than any other side- because if a young kid of 13-16 is given a choice, do you want to play for Wigan a team with a fantastic set up that they've had the success to be able to buy, with the best youth coaches, all your kit bought and all the extras and a big pay check or Wakefield, with Dave from Normy coaching and not much money to spend so you will have to buy your own kit bag, training shoes and boots - of course they are going to choose Wigan. Like I say good on you and any other team would do the same- but you have the advantage over many other clubs - yet you act like it's the other clubs that aren't doing enough. Would you be quite as successful if it was a level playing field? Well clearly those at your club think not- or they wouldn't have voted against the draft system.....
its about time you all invested then, the wages are paid for by SKY now so your sponsors, gate receipts etc should be re invested. You surely cant blame a club for investing in youth. Wire, Leeds, Hull, Saints etc all do this very well also.