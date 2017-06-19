Pieman wrote: its about time you all invested then, the wages are paid for by SKY now so your sponsors, gate receipts etc should be re invested. You surely cant blame a club for investing in youth. Wire, Leeds, Hull, Saints etc all do this very well also.

You still aren't getting it are you.All those clubs you mention above have been successful in winning silverware-do you think that's just a coincidence? I suppose you could argue its chicken and egg.Ken Davy spends 10k a WEEK of his own money.The club does spend-and we have improved our academy rating. We have recently invested in a brand new gym facility and have bought a sports complex for a few million with a view to regenerating it to use as a training facility for the squad and to play our academy games at. All this with half your gate money, sponsorship, etc. Our academy lads are fully professional and all get a choice of further education courses which are delivered by staff at Loughborough university.We are poorer than you and spend what we can- But the shiny silverware in the cabinet means Wigan get amongst the first pick for the most part of the kids available.I'm not moaning about it- it is what it is and as I say in your position we would do the same- but it's this denial that you are in a prime position that gets me. Wigan are like the aristocracy blaming the peasants for being born poor.Anyhow- you won't admit it's the case -it's clearly all our fault so no doubt will see you all on our board on Friday when we get that 50 point thrashing we deserve.