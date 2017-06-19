WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Reminds me of Wigan under Millward

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 7:06 am
Pieman User avatar
Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2424
Location: Atherton
jools wrote:
So there you have it with your final quote. You expect and want an easy ride. You want to play against teams that you can easily beat- not have close games week in week out.
Yes you DO develop more top level players than any other side- because if a young kid of 13-16 is given a choice, do you want to play for Wigan a team with a fantastic set up that they've had the success to be able to buy, with the best youth coaches, all your kit bought and all the extras and a big pay check or Wakefield, with Dave from Normy coaching and not much money to spend so you will have to buy your own kit bag, training shoes and boots - of course they are going to choose Wigan. Like I say good on you and any other team would do the same- but you have the advantage over many other clubs - yet you act like it's the other clubs that aren't doing enough. Would you be quite as successful if it was a level playing field? Well clearly those at your club think not- or they wouldn't have voted against the draft system.....


its about time you all invested then, the wages are paid for by SKY now so your sponsors, gate receipts etc should be re invested. You surely cant blame a club for investing in youth. Wire, Leeds, Hull, Saints etc all do this very well also.

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:08 pm
jools User avatar
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7597
Pieman wrote:
its about time you all invested then, the wages are paid for by SKY now so your sponsors, gate receipts etc should be re invested. You surely cant blame a club for investing in youth. Wire, Leeds, Hull, Saints etc all do this very well also.


You still aren't getting it are you.
All those clubs you mention above have been successful in winning silverware-do you think that's just a coincidence? I suppose you could argue its chicken and egg.
Ken Davy spends 10k a WEEK of his own money.
The club does spend-and we have improved our academy rating. We have recently invested in a brand new gym facility and have bought a sports complex for a few million with a view to regenerating it to use as a training facility for the squad and to play our academy games at. All this with half your gate money, sponsorship, etc. Our academy lads are fully professional and all get a choice of further education courses which are delivered by staff at Loughborough university.
We are poorer than you and spend what we can- But the shiny silverware in the cabinet means Wigan get amongst the first pick for the most part of the kids available.
I'm not moaning about it- it is what it is and as I say in your position we would do the same- but it's this denial that you are in a prime position that gets me. Wigan are like the aristocracy blaming the peasants for being born poor.
Anyhow- you won't admit it's the case -it's clearly all our fault so no doubt will see you all on our board on Friday when we get that 50 point thrashing we deserve. :WAVE:
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
