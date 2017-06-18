WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Reminds me of Wigan under Millward

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Reminds me of Wigan under Millward

 
Post a reply

Re: Reminds me of Wigan under Millward

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 4:25 pm
P-J User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 22, 2010 7:51 pm
Posts: 1590
jools wrote:
That luxury is earned only from Wigan being able to buy all the best players in the 80s, the success you bought continues to give you that luxury. You can use your success to entice players from all over the country. You don't develop players only from Wigan. You choose who you want- and so can continue to chose the best, that in turn means your squad contains the best youngsters. That brings more success. That's why Wigan voted out the draft system. As a club Wigan have been successful, that success brings the money that you can spend on facilities, wages and perks for your academy players that less successful clubs can't afford.
Yes you do indeed cherry pick. Otherwise why do you have lads on your academy , not just from outside Wigan, but from Yorkshire....
Any club would do the same- but don't pretend it isn't happening!

Wait, there was a proposed Draft system like they have in the NFL?

How would that work, exactly?

The RFL couldn't organise a mickey up in a brewery, so they certainly couldn't run a neutral academy system. So the alternative would be for Wigan to train the players from 13+ and then give our best youngsters to the worst team in Super League? Well that'd suit the small minded Yorkshire teams I guess - they've been thriving off a similar system for years.

Re: Reminds me of Wigan under Millward

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:02 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7591
Yes there was. The regional academies were set up with the draft system In mind- was actually proposed by a certain ex RL player who went to RU and worked for the RFL for a while - he saw it as a way of boosting the player pool- he's since seen the light, realising growth isn't a priority for those in power, and gone back to union
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Reminds me of Wigan under Millward

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:07 pm
Wigan Peer User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 6:34 pm
Posts: 5484
Location: 3 Peers
jools wrote:
That luxury is earned only from Wigan being able to buy all the best players in the 80s, the success you bought continues to give you that luxury. You can use your success to entice players from all over the country. You don't develop players only from Wigan. You choose who you want- and so can continue to chose the best, that in turn means your squad contains the best youngsters. That brings more success. That's why Wigan voted out the draft system. As a club Wigan have been successful, that success brings the money that you can spend on facilities, wages and perks for your academy players that less successful clubs can't afford.
Yes you do indeed cherry pick. Otherwise why do you have lads on your academy , not just from outside Wigan, but from Yorkshire....
Any club would do the same- but don't pretend it isn't happening!


Yorkshire bitter?.... Not much..... Thats 30 years ago, what have YOU been doing since??
Officially RLFAN's most Doe-eyed Happy Clapper.

Big Steve wrote:
The Internet has provided some wonderful creativity, opportunities and knowledge sharing but it has also given a worldwide forum for people you would leave a full pint behind in the pub to avoid having to listen to them.

aboveusonlypie...
If you don't bother to go to the game when you live in the locality then you are not really a fan and therefore your views are invalid. It's simple.

Re: Reminds me of Wigan under Millward

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:44 pm
Geoff User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5207
Wigan Peer wrote:
Yorkshire bitter?.... ?



Image

Re: Reminds me of Wigan under Millward

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:37 pm
Orrell Lad User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5879
Location: Still at the top
jools wrote:
That luxury is earned only from Wigan being able to buy all the best players in the 80s, the success you bought continues to give you that luxury. You can use your success to entice players from all over the country. You don't develop players only from Wigan. You choose who you want- and so can continue to chose the best, that in turn means your squad contains the best youngsters. That brings more success. That's why Wigan voted out the draft system. As a club Wigan have been successful, that success brings the money that you can spend on facilities, wages and perks for your academy players that less successful clubs can't afford.
Yes you do indeed cherry pick. Otherwise why do you have lads on your academy , not just from outside Wigan, but from Yorkshire....
Any club would do the same- but don't pretend it isn't happening!


You make is sound like Wigan were granted a licence to buy the best players that other clubs were denied. You conveniently forget that the bulk of Wigan's 80s / 90s squad was made up of Wigan-born players like Edwards, Gregory, Lydon, Hampson, Dermott, Cassidy, Farrell, etc.

We develop more top level players than any other RL club on the planet, that is a fact. Without even checking I guarantee we have more home grown players than Huddersfield. The draft system is something you have made up in your bitter, paranoid, Yorkshire brain.

Money isn't an issue in a salary capped sport. If you're skint (which you aren't), tough s***. The cream rises to the top.

McIlorum (11 years ago), Bateman (3 years ago) errr yeah we are raiding Yorkshire for it's talent aren't we :LIAR:

Hope we smack 50 on you on Friday.
21 - 19 - 4

Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions

Swearing harms children
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bigredwarrior, ChrisA, CM Punk, Darwen Warrior, Father Ted, Frankiefartown, Froggy, hatty, hengirl, jools, MollySylphrena, Orrell Lad, Rogues Gallery, SecondRowSaint, supersuperfc, WARRIOR5 and 191 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,587,9682,30176,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
24
- 10ST GEORGE
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
20
- 32GLOUC  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
0
- 52NEWCASTLE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
24
- 22COVENTY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
45
- 26LONDON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
32
- 24CASTLEFORD
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
12
- 58TORONTO
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
16
- 18WHITEHAVEN  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
12
- 30HALIFAX  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
64
- 11DEWSBURY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
70
- 12SHEFFIELD  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
28
- 14BRADFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM