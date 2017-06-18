jools wrote:

That luxury is earned only from Wigan being able to buy all the best players in the 80s, the success you bought continues to give you that luxury. You can use your success to entice players from all over the country. You don't develop players only from Wigan. You choose who you want- and so can continue to chose the best, that in turn means your squad contains the best youngsters. That brings more success. That's why Wigan voted out the draft system. As a club Wigan have been successful, that success brings the money that you can spend on facilities, wages and perks for your academy players that less successful clubs can't afford.

Yes you do indeed cherry pick. Otherwise why do you have lads on your academy , not just from outside Wigan, but from Yorkshire....

Any club would do the same- but don't pretend it isn't happening!