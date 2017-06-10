WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Reminds me of Wigan under Millward

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 10:20 am
Pieman User avatar
Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2423
Location: Atherton
inside man wrote:
Moan moan moan bleeding moan. Poor Wigan fancy you having to have Injuries, just pure bad luck on your part that no other club has any!


no where near to the extent of ours no your right

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 12:47 pm
jools User avatar
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7590
Rubbish! other sides have had a dozen players out - and with a much smaller squad than Wigan, and without the luxury of the best kids that the club can cherry pick.
So no excuses then now- you should be smashing sides like wire by 50 points yeah?
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 1:05 pm
PurpleCheeseWarrior Cheeky half-back
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 3:16 pm
Posts: 575
jools wrote:
Rubbish! other sides have had a dozen players out - and with a much smaller squad than Wigan, and without the luxury of the best kids that the club can cherry pick.
So no excuses then now- you should be smashing sides like wire by 50 points yeah?


Really? Apart from Widnes who've been savaged, who else has even close to a dozen players out? And I mean players that would actually play when fit.

I don't expect a reply because you're talking out of your ring.

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 1:39 pm
Orrell Lad User avatar
Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5875
Location: Still at the top
jools wrote:
Rubbish! other sides have had a dozen players out - and with a much smaller squad than Wigan, and without the luxury of the best kids that the club can cherry pick.
So no excuses then now- you should be smashing sides like wire by 50 points yeah?


Cherry pick?! F*** off! That luxury is earned, we produce our own kids (and we produce them for the rest of the lazy West Yorkshire clubs too). On your way.
21 - 19 - 4

Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions

Swearing harms children

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 2:51 pm
hatty User avatar
Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2663
Location: wigan...where else!!
jools wrote:
Rubbish! other sides have had a dozen players out - and with a much smaller squad than Wigan, and without the luxury of the best kids that the club can cherry pick.
So no excuses then now- you should be smashing sides like wire by 50 points yeah?

Take anything from a Huddersfield fan with a pinch of salt, they couldn't develop players if each one came with instructions
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 3:06 pm
jools User avatar
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7590
PurpleCheeseWarrior wrote:
Really? Apart from Widnes who've been savaged, who else has even close to a dozen players out? And I mean players that would actually play when fit.

I don't expect a reply because you're talking out of your ring.


How about hudds?
Quote from the hudds coach in April “We’re not making excuses but we’ve got a good 13 senior first-team players out at the moment and it is tough for us.
“There’s not a lot we can do about that at the moment but all we can do is make sure we put our best 17 out on the field on Thursday night and do our job appropriately.”

Did the sky team make a big song and dance about it and mention it every 5 minutes like we endure with Wigan? well clearly not because you are oblivious to it and accused me of lying!

As for us not developing players 14 of our squad are home grown. It's difficult when Wigan come in and cherry pick early on. Wooing them when they are 13 years old and giving them money we can't. A level playing field it certainly isn't!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 3:26 pm
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5408
Awww so the issue is that sky and other people aren't mentioning it?

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 3:42 pm
jools User avatar
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7590
Orrell Lad wrote:
Cherry pick?! F*** off! That luxury is earned, we produce our own kids (and we produce them for the rest of the lazy West Yorkshire clubs too). On your way.


That luxury is earned only from Wigan being able to buy all the best players in the 80s, the success you bought continues to give you that luxury. You can use your success to entice players from all over the country. You don't develop players only from Wigan. You choose who you want- and so can continue to chose the best, that in turn means your squad contains the best youngsters. That brings more success. That's why Wigan voted out the draft system. As a club Wigan have been successful, that success brings the money that you can spend on facilities, wages and perks for your academy players that less successful clubs can't afford.
Yes you do indeed cherry pick. Otherwise why do you have lads on your academy , not just from outside Wigan, but from Yorkshire....
Any club would do the same- but don't pretend it isn't happening!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 3:49 pm
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5408
Why the hell do you keep saying cherry pick? It's called scouting and every club that has invested in their academy also does it.

Saints and Wire have beaten us to signing young players recently. Most people don't realise Currie played with Wigan until Wire pinched him at 16.

Don't Huddersfield have one of the richest owners in the league? Why not ask him to properly invest in your academy like other clubs have done? It's not a case of chicken and egg; you invest and you get results, it's not hard.
